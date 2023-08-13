‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ Star Taylor Zakhar Perez Pops in Bottega Veneta’s Woven Boots

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Taylor Zakhar Perez was combat-ready while in New York City.

On Saturday, the “Red, White & Royal Blue” star was spotted in the city’s Chelsea neighborhood — notably the day after the LGBTQIA+ romantic comedy film premiered on Amazon’s Prime Video. For his daytime outing, Zakhar Perez wore a set of Bottega Veneta‘s $4,200 Lug boots, a round-toed set crafted from woven black padded leather in the luxury brand’s signature “intreccio” pattern.

Taylor Zakhar Perez walks in Chelsea in New York City on Aug. 12, 2023. Gotham/GC Images

The actor’s set was complete with black rubber outsoles, crafted in a 2.1-inch flatform with lugged bases for a utilitarian edge. The style added an intricate, detailed finish to his attire — a vibrant, cobalt blue collared Versace jacket and matching cargo pants, layered over a black tank top with a thin gold necklace — with their neutral hue, while simultaneously making a statement all on their own.

Bottega Veneta’s Lug ankle boots. Courtesy of Bottega Veneta

Lug-soled boots like Zakhar Perez’s are favored in the menswear world for their utilitarian flair, thanks to ridged rubber soles reminiscent of combat boots. The traction-focused base can be seen on a range of silhouettes, from smooth Chelsea boots to classic combat and chukka styles, often featuring leather and suede uppers in a variety of hues. Pairs have been regularly launched in men’s collections since rising to popularity in the 2020’s, similarly seen in new offerings this season from brands including Valentino, Thursday Boots, Florsheim and Taft.

Zakhar Perez’s footwear is versatile and trendy. The “Kissing Booth” actor regularly wears neutral penny loafers and boots for public occasions, hailing from labels including Christian Louboutin and Ralph Lauren. Off-duty, he can also be seen in Converse sneakers and Merrell hiking boots, as well as Birkenstock slides. The actor is also a rising star in the fashion world, becoming a front-row fixture in recent years for brands including Prada, Versace, Givenchy and Louis Vuitton.

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Aaron wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.