Taylor Swift Sparkles in Glittering Stuart Weitzman Sandals for Jack Antonoff’s Wedding

Taylor Swift brought sparkly style to Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley’s wedding.

While in Long Beach Island off the coast of New Jersey, Swift arrived to the occasion on Friday in a set of glittering Stuart Weitzman heels. Her Nudist style featured curved soles topped by thin ankle and toe straps, as well as closed counters for added formality.

Taylor Swift attends Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley’s wedding in Long Beach Island on Aug. 18, 2023. BACKGRID/Courtesy of Aupen

Swift’s style was coated in sparkly gold glitter for a burst of glitz, given a dynamic flair from its base — which included soaring stiletto heels totaling over 4 inches in height. The pair added a sharp finish to Swift’s wedding guest look while remaining whimsical and glamorous for the romantic occasion. Though Swift’s specific colorway is currently sold out, a range of Nudist silhouettes and finishes are available on Weitzman’s website.

A closer look at Swift’s heels. BACKGRID/Courtesy of Aupen

Indeed, the “Midnights” musician’s footwear also brought her outfit a burst of shine. Aside from her glitzy heels, Swift also wore Hill House’s now-sold-out $125 June bandeau top and $175 scalloped Delphine midi skirt — each crafted from black lace, elevated by designer Nell Diamond’s signature Nap smocking. Swift chicly finished her outfit with Aupen’s black $340 Nirvana shoulder bag, as well as an array of gleaming gold jewelry to create a streamlined flair: a delicate bangle, layered rings and a bohemian hand ring, in addition to a long beaded necklace, short herringbone chain and huggie earrings accented with dangling diamond drops.

Sandals like Swift’s add a glamorous elegance to any ensemble, favored for their light-catching embellishments and sleek silhouette. Styles with stiletto or block heels are released year-round, favored for formal occasions and their ability to dress up casual attire with embellishments like crystals, glitter and metallic textures. New styles can also be seen in a range of hues from numerous brands, as evidenced in new collections by labels like Nina Shoes, Larroudé and Badgley Mischka.

Taylor Swift attends Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley’s wedding in Long Beach Island on Aug. 18, 2023. BACKGRID/Courtesy of Aupen

When it comes to footwear, Swift often sticks to aesthetic-focused pairs based on her current album cycle. The “Mean” singer regularly wears ankle boots from Christy Dawn, Hunter and Ugg, as well as Nike and Golden Goose sneakers, while off-duty. For red carpets and onstage performances, she can also be spotted in pumps, sandals and tall boots from brands like Christian Louboutin, Chloe Gosselin, Sophia Webster, Aquazzura and more.

