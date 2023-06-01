Taylor Swift Lets Her Feet Breathe in Anine Bing Slides With Breezy Black Dress

Taylor Swift looked ready for summer during a recent outing in New York City.

The “Midnights” musician stepped out in Manhattan on Wednesday, heading into her recording studios between shows on her current Eras Tour. For her outing, Swift wore a black midi dress with a scoop neckline.

Swift in NYC on May 31. Robert O’Neil / SplashNews.com

Swift cinched the waist in with a black leather belt. She added black sunglasses from Anine Bing as well as a Cartier necklace. She carried a brown leather crossbody bag from Mansur Gavriel.

The Grammy-winning artist added a pair of black slide sandals, also by Anina Bing, to complete the summery look. Her Waylon Slides featured smooth black leather coating and large gold Western buckles looping the two straps to the footbed. The shoes are currently available for $450 on Anine Bing’s website.

Swift in NYC on May 31. Robert O’Neil / SplashNews.com

When it comes to her footwear style, Swift’s red carpets and onstage performances often include pumps, sandals and tall boots from brands like Christian Louboutin, Chloe Gosselin, Sophia Webster, Aquazzura and more. While off-duty, she goes for Birkenstock sandals, ankle boots from Christy Dawn and Ugg, as well as Nike and Golden Goose sneakers.

