Taylor Swift Brings New Life to Retro-Inspired Floral Top, Denim Shorts and Slingback Loafers

Taylor Swift is staying booked and busy this summer. The singer-songwriter made her way to Electric Lady Studios in New York City on Thursday, after being seen twice in the same week heading into the recording studio.

For her outing, Swift went with a summery look. She wore a white tank from Free People with tiny red and green florals. The Melanie Tank features a bustier-inspired silhouette and retails for $58.

Swift in New York City on June 29. Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Swift added black high-waisted black denim shorts to the look. She also accessorized with Stella McCartney tortoise shell sunglasses and she carried a black crossbody bag.

The “Anti-Hero” singer rounded out the ensemble with black slingback loafers. Her Amira loafers from Reformation feature a rounded toe as well as a lug sole and were covered in shiny black patent leather. While the shoes are currently unavailable, they typically retail for $248.

Swift in New York City on June 29. WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

When it comes to her footwear style, Swift’s red carpets and onstage performances often include pumps, sandals and tall boots from brands like Christian Louboutin, Chloe Gosselin, Sophia Webster, Aquazzura and more. While off-duty, the singer-songwriter goes for Birkenstock sandals, ankle boots from Christy Dawn and Ugg, as well as Nike and Golden Goose sneakers.

When she’s not in NYC, Swift has been spending every weekend since mid-March performing at her “Eras Tour” across the country. She’s also dropping “Speak Now: Taylor’s Version,” a re-recording of her 2010 album “Speak Now” next Friday.

