Taylor Swift Gets Preppy in Stripped Shirt, Pleated Miniskirt and Chunky Oxfords in NYC

taylor swift, nyc, electric lady studios, button down shirt, pleated mini skirt, baseball hat, chunky black oxford shoes
Taylor Swift at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards held at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey.
Taylor Swift, MTV, MTV VMAs, VMAs 2022, Video Music Awards, Alexander McQueen, platform sandals, sandals, silver sandals, glitter sandals, cutout sandals, block-heel sandals, buckled sandals, Moschino, dress, navy dress, minidress, star dress, afterparty
NSAI Songwriter-Artist of the Decade honoree, Taylor Swift attends NSAI 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards at Ryman Auditorium on September 20, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1731 -- Pictured: Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift arrives on Monday, October 24, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images)
Taylor Swift mixed preppy pieces with edgier styles during a recent outing.

The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter stepped out in New York City on Monday while heading into Electric Lady Studios. The outing came a few days after she wrapped two concerts in Minneapolis as part of her Eras Tour.

For her time in NYC, Swift wore a white and blue striped button-down shirt that she paired with a light blue-gray pleated miniskirt. She also added a navy blue baseball cap, hoop earrings and a dainty necklace. She carried a gray shoulder bag from Patou with gold hardware.

taylor swift, nyc, electric lady studios, button down shirt, pleated mini skirt, baseball hat, chunky black oxford shoes
Swift is seen on June 26 in New York City.Gotham/GC Images

Swift slipped into a pair of chunky shoes that added a touch of edge to the outfit. The “Karma” singer wore black leather Oxfords from Malone Souliers paired with beige ankle socks.

Swift is no stranger to the Oxford shoe style; she was often seen wearing several variations around 2012-2014, especially following her “Red” album release. Her updated style, the Chunky Sole Lace-Up Shoes, featured a thick lug sole, rounded toe and thin patent leather band around the toe box. The shoes are currently available on Farfetch’s website for $876.

Malone Souliers Chunky Sole Lace-Up Shoes
Malone Souliers Chunky Sole Lace-Up ShoesCourtesy of Farfetch

When it comes to her present-day footwear style, Swift’s red carpets and onstage performances often include pumps, sandals and tall boots from brands like Christian Louboutin, Chloe Gosselin, Sophia Webster, Aquazzura and more. While off-duty, she goes for Birkenstock sandals, ankle boots from Christy Dawn and Ugg, as well as Nike and Golden Goose sneakers.

About the Author:

Tara Larson is the editorial assistant for Footwear News. She mainly covers topics from celebrity style to new footwear launches and collaborations. She also serves as the assistant to editorial director Michael Atmore. Prior to joining Footwear News, she worked for Esquire and Traditional Home.

