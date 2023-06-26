Taylor Swift Gets Preppy in Stripped Shirt, Pleated Miniskirt and Chunky Oxfords in NYC

Taylor Swift mixed preppy pieces with edgier styles during a recent outing.

The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter stepped out in New York City on Monday while heading into Electric Lady Studios. The outing came a few days after she wrapped two concerts in Minneapolis as part of her Eras Tour.

For her time in NYC, Swift wore a white and blue striped button-down shirt that she paired with a light blue-gray pleated miniskirt. She also added a navy blue baseball cap, hoop earrings and a dainty necklace. She carried a gray shoulder bag from Patou with gold hardware.

Swift is seen on June 26 in New York City. Gotham/GC Images

Swift slipped into a pair of chunky shoes that added a touch of edge to the outfit. The “Karma” singer wore black leather Oxfords from Malone Souliers paired with beige ankle socks.

Swift is no stranger to the Oxford shoe style; she was often seen wearing several variations around 2012-2014, especially following her “Red” album release. Her updated style, the Chunky Sole Lace-Up Shoes, featured a thick lug sole, rounded toe and thin patent leather band around the toe box. The shoes are currently available on Farfetch’s website for $876.

Malone Souliers Chunky Sole Lace-Up Shoes Courtesy of Farfetch

When it comes to her present-day footwear style, Swift’s red carpets and onstage performances often include pumps, sandals and tall boots from brands like Christian Louboutin, Chloe Gosselin, Sophia Webster, Aquazzura and more. While off-duty, she goes for Birkenstock sandals, ankle boots from Christy Dawn and Ugg, as well as Nike and Golden Goose sneakers.

