×
Read Next: Stuart Weitzman Taps Into the Ballet Flat Trend With New ‘Goldie’ Style
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Taylor Swift Styles $185 Mary Jane Shoes With Denim Skort and Breezy White Top

taylor swift, nyc, white eyelet top, denim skort, mary janes, woven, electric lady studio
Taylor Swift at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards held at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey.
Taylor Swift, MTV, MTV VMAs, VMAs 2022, Video Music Awards, Alexander McQueen, platform sandals, sandals, silver sandals, glitter sandals, cutout sandals, block-heel sandals, buckled sandals, Moschino, dress, navy dress, minidress, star dress, afterparty
NSAI Songwriter-Artist of the Decade honoree, Taylor Swift attends NSAI 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards at Ryman Auditorium on September 20, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1731 -- Pictured: Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift arrives on Monday, October 24, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images)
View Gallery
View Gallery7 Images
Share

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Taylor Swift nailed summer styling with her latest look. The “Midnights” singer was seen heading to Electric Lady Studios in New York City on Tuesday evening.

For the outing, Swift wore a white short-sleeve eyelet blouse from Doen with a V-neck and cascading ruffle detailing down the center. She paired the airy top with a light-wash denim skort from Free People that retails for $88. The skort featured an asymmetrical hem and a tie waist.

Swift added a simple necklace and a few rings, and she carried a two-tone brown woven bag, adding even more warm-weather touches to the look.

Swift slipped into a pair of Mary Janes with a warm-weather twist for her shoes. The 12-time Grammy winner wore woven Mary Janes from G.H. Bass while out and about. Her shoes featured woven brown leather uppers, a rounded toe and a chunky lug sole.

G.H. Bass Mary Jane Fisherman Super Lug Weejuns Loafer.
G.H. Bass Mary Jane Fisherman Super Lug Weejuns Loafer.Courtesy of GH Bass
Buy Now at G.H. Bass
Buy Now at Nordstrom

The shoes are available on the American footwear brand’s website for $185. Just the day before, Swift wore a pair of black leather Oxfords that also featured a lug sole.

When it comes to her footwear style, Swift’s red carpets and onstage performances often include pumps, sandals and tall boots from brands like Christian Louboutin, Chloe Gosselin, Sophia Webster, Aquazzura and more. While off-duty, the singer-songwriter goes for Birkenstock sandals, ankle boots from Christy Dawn and Ugg, as well as Nike and Golden Goose sneakers.

The star has been keeping extra busy this summer. She is currently in the middle of the U.S. leg of her highly-grossing Eras Tour which wraps in Los Angeles on August 9 before starting international shows at the end of the same month. Similar to the Ticketmaster fiasco for U.S. tickets, Australia’s Ticketek website crashed yesterday when more than 800,000 fans attempted to get pre-sale tickets. Her “Speak Now: Taylor’s Version” album, a re-recording of 2010’s “Speak Now” will be released on July 8.

Taylor Swift Styles $185 Mary Jane Shoes With Denim Skort & Breezy Top
Emmy Denim Skort
$88 Buy Now at free people

About the Author:

Tara Larson is the editorial assistant for Footwear News. She mainly covers topics from celebrity style to new footwear launches and collaborations. She also serves as the assistant to editorial director Michael Atmore. Prior to joining Footwear News, she worked for Esquire and Traditional Home.

Related:

Best Platform Sandals

Best Chunky Sneakers

Taylor Swift, Roberto Cavalli, crop top, skirt, maxi skirt, heels, hidden heels, platform heels, Grammys, red carpet, celebrity red carpet
All of Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ Era Looks
View Gallery7 Images
Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Taylor Swift Styles $185 Mary Jane Shoes With Denim Skort & Breezy Top
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad