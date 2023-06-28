Taylor Swift Styles $185 Mary Jane Shoes With Denim Skort and Breezy White Top

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Taylor Swift nailed summer styling with her latest look. The “Midnights” singer was seen heading to Electric Lady Studios in New York City on Tuesday evening.

For the outing, Swift wore a white short-sleeve eyelet blouse from Doen with a V-neck and cascading ruffle detailing down the center. She paired the airy top with a light-wash denim skort from Free People that retails for $88. The skort featured an asymmetrical hem and a tie waist.

Swift added a simple necklace and a few rings, and she carried a two-tone brown woven bag, adding even more warm-weather touches to the look.

Swift slipped into a pair of Mary Janes with a warm-weather twist for her shoes. The 12-time Grammy winner wore woven Mary Janes from G.H. Bass while out and about. Her shoes featured woven brown leather uppers, a rounded toe and a chunky lug sole.

G.H. Bass Mary Jane Fisherman Super Lug Weejuns Loafer. Courtesy of GH Bass

The shoes are available on the American footwear brand’s website for $185. Just the day before, Swift wore a pair of black leather Oxfords that also featured a lug sole.

When it comes to her footwear style, Swift’s red carpets and onstage performances often include pumps, sandals and tall boots from brands like Christian Louboutin, Chloe Gosselin, Sophia Webster, Aquazzura and more. While off-duty, the singer-songwriter goes for Birkenstock sandals, ankle boots from Christy Dawn and Ugg, as well as Nike and Golden Goose sneakers.

The star has been keeping extra busy this summer. She is currently in the middle of the U.S. leg of her highly-grossing Eras Tour which wraps in Los Angeles on August 9 before starting international shows at the end of the same month. Similar to the Ticketmaster fiasco for U.S. tickets, Australia’s Ticketek website crashed yesterday when more than 800,000 fans attempted to get pre-sale tickets. Her “Speak Now: Taylor’s Version” album, a re-recording of 2010’s “Speak Now” will be released on July 8.

About the Author:

Tara Larson is the editorial assistant for Footwear News. She mainly covers topics from celebrity style to new footwear launches and collaborations. She also serves as the assistant to editorial director Michael Atmore. Prior to joining Footwear News, she worked for Esquire and Traditional Home.

