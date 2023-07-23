Taylor Swift Shines with HAIM in Etro Sequins & Louboutin Western Boots on Her Eras Tour

Taylor Swift brought a new outfit iteration — and new surprise act — onstage during her Eras Tour.

While performing on Saturday at the Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington, the Grammy Award-winning musician stepped onstage during the “Evermore” portion of her concert in a sweeping brown Etro dress. The allover sequined style — another colorway of a custom tour design made by the brand and her longtime stylist, Joseph Cassell — featured a sleeveless silhouette with a cinched bodice, complete with a flowing long skirt with a tiered hem. However, for a surprise first live performance of the album’s song “No Body, No Crime,” Swift also debuted a surprise act — HAIM, the alternative group composed of sisters Este, Alana and Danielle Haim.

Taylor Swift and HAIM perform onstage during the Eras Tour at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington on July 22, 2023. Mat Hayward/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

The moment not only went viral, but also added a new hallmark in Swift and HAIM’s ongoing friendship. The musical trio has been friends with Swift since 2014, and even appeared as “ugly stepsister” characters in her 2022 “Bejeweled” music video.

Taylor Swift and HAIM perform onstage during the Eras Tour at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington on July 22, 2023.

When it came to footwear, Swift slipped on a pair of Western boots by Christian Louboutin to finish her outfit. The “Speak Now” musician’s style featured a pointed-toe silhouette with warm brown suede uppers, complete with a slightly wider outsole seen in most cowboy boots. Though the pair wasn’t fully visible beneath her dress’ long hem, the style was finished by light beige block heels for a subtle height boost — as well as Louboutin’s signature glossy red soles.

A closer look at Swift’s boots. Mat Hayward/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

TThough Swift’s cowboy boots hinted at her country music roots and the Americana themes of her “Evermore” album, the pair also tapped into the rising trend of Western boots within the current “coastal cowgirl” aesthetic. According to trend analysis platform Trendalytics, knee-high western boots have risen in searches by 60% compared to the summer of 2022, with searches for cowboy boots in black and silver hues growing by 709% and 276%, respectively.

aylor Swift’s “Eras” national tour supports the musician’s eighth album, “Midnights” — as well as the ten “eras” of albums she’s released over the course of her career. Held from March 17 to August 9, the sold-out concert series features shows in cities including Nashville, Seattle, East Rutherford and Glendale, with opening acts including Phoebe Bridgers, Paramore, Gracie Abrams and Gayle. Swift’s “Eras” tour has also featured a variety of “surprise song” performances, special guests — including Ice Spice and Jack Antonoff — and numerous themed onstage outfits from brands including Versace, Christian Louboutin, Alberta Ferretti, Etro and Roberto Cavalli.

