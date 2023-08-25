Taylor Swift Takes ‘The Eras Tour’ Wardrobe and Her Sparkling Louboutin Boots to Mexico City

Taylor Swift is back on stage after a brief hiatus.

The “Midnights” musician completed the U.S. leg of her highly-grossing The Eras Tour on Aug. 9 in Los Angeles. She hit the stage in Mexico City at Foro Sol last night to open the international portion of her tour, greeting fans with “It is an honor and a privilege to get to say these words to you; Ciudad de Mexico, bienvenidos al Eras Tour!”

The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter brought several costumes to Mexico City that she has been seen in throughout the U.S. leg. For the “Lover” set, she wore a pink crystal bodysuit from Versace paired with custom knee-high boots from Christian Louboutin. The boots were covered in silver crystals and the heel reached at least 3 inches.

For her “Fearless” set, Swift wore a gold fringe bodysuit from Roberto Cavalli paired with knee-high Louboutin boots. Her gold sequin custom Cate boots featured a low heel and a rounded toe. During the “Red” set, she wore black leather loafers. Her CL Moc Lug loafers featured a thick lug sole and silver Louboutin hardware attached to the top of the shoe.

Swift brought her custom brown lace-up boots from the brand out again for her “Evermore” set, paired with a yellow dress. Finally, she made it to the last act, “Midnights” in a blue sequin bodysuit from Zuhair Murad paired with blue sequin knee-high Louboutin boots. Similar to the “Lover” style, the boots featured a heel that reached over 3 inches in height.

Swift returns to Foro Sol tonight through Aug. 27 before taking another break until Nov. 9, when she performs in Buenos Aires. Between shows, she will release “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” on Oct. 27. She is set to complete the tour on Nov. 23, 2024, in Toronto.

