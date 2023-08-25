×
Read Next: Union Enlisted a New Anti-Bot Measure for Its Air Jordan 1 Release
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By providing your information, you agree to our Terms of Use and our Privacy Policy. We use vendors that may also process your information to help provide our services. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Taylor Swift Takes ‘The Eras Tour’ Wardrobe and Her Sparkling Louboutin Boots to Mexico City

taylor swift, the eras tour, mexico city, 2023, midnights, karma, christian louboutin, knee high boots, bodysuit
Taylor Swift at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards held at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey.
Taylor Swift, MTV, MTV VMAs, VMAs 2022, Video Music Awards, Alexander McQueen, platform sandals, sandals, silver sandals, glitter sandals, cutout sandals, block-heel sandals, buckled sandals, Moschino, dress, navy dress, minidress, star dress, afterparty
NSAI Songwriter-Artist of the Decade honoree, Taylor Swift attends NSAI 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards at Ryman Auditorium on September 20, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1731 -- Pictured: Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift arrives on Monday, October 24, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images)
View Gallery
View Gallery7 Images
Share

Taylor Swift is back on stage after a brief hiatus.

The “Midnights” musician completed the U.S. leg of her highly-grossing The Eras Tour on Aug. 9 in Los Angeles. She hit the stage in Mexico City at Foro Sol last night to open the international portion of her tour, greeting fans with “It is an honor and a privilege to get to say these words to you; Ciudad de Mexico, bienvenidos al Eras Tour!”

taylor swift, the eras tour, mexico city, 2023, lover, christian louboutin, knee high boots, bodysuit
Taylor Swift performs onstage during the The Eras Tour in Mexico City.Hector Vivas/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter brought several costumes to Mexico City that she has been seen in throughout the U.S. leg. For the “Lover” set, she wore a pink crystal bodysuit from Versace paired with custom knee-high boots from Christian Louboutin. The boots were covered in silver crystals and the heel reached at least 3 inches.

taylor swift, the eras tour, mexico city, 2023, fearless, christian louboutin, knee high boots, bodysuit, gold
Taylor Swift performs onstage during the The Eras Tour in Mexico City.Hector Vivas/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

For her “Fearless” set, Swift wore a gold fringe bodysuit from Roberto Cavalli paired with knee-high Louboutin boots. Her gold sequin custom Cate boots featured a low heel and a rounded toe. During the “Red” set, she wore black leather loafers. Her CL Moc Lug loafers featured a thick lug sole and silver Louboutin hardware attached to the top of the shoe.

taylor swift, the eras tour, mexico city, 2023, midnights, christian louboutin, knee high boots, bodysuit
Taylor Swift performs onstage during the The Eras Tour in Mexico City.Hector Vivas/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Swift brought her custom brown lace-up boots from the brand out again for her “Evermore” set, paired with a yellow dress. Finally, she made it to the last act, “Midnights” in a blue sequin bodysuit from Zuhair Murad paired with blue sequin knee-high Louboutin boots. Similar to the “Lover” style, the boots featured a heel that reached over 3 inches in height.

Swift returns to Foro Sol tonight through Aug. 27 before taking another break until Nov. 9, when she performs in Buenos Aires. Between shows, she will release “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” on Oct. 27. She is set to complete the tour on Nov. 23, 2024, in Toronto.

About the Author:

Tara Larson is the editorial assistant for Footwear News. She mainly covers topics from celebrity style to new footwear launches and collaborations. She also serves as the assistant to editorial director Michael Atmore. Prior to joining Footwear News, she worked for Esquire and Traditional Home.

Taylor Swift, Roberto Cavalli, crop top, skirt, maxi skirt, heels, hidden heels, platform heels, Grammys, red carpet, celebrity red carpet
All of Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ Era Looks
View Gallery7 Images
Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By providing your information, you agree to our Terms of Use and our Privacy Policy. We use vendors that may also process your information to help provide our services. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Taylor Swift Takes 'Eras Tour' Wardrobe and Louboutins to Mexico City
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad