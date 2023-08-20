Taylor Swift Gleams in Bejeweled Sandals at Jack Antonoff’s Wedding

Taylor Swift romantically gleamed during Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley’s wedding.

While in Long Beach Island off the coast of New Jersey on Saturday, Swift arrived to the couple’s nuptials in a set of pale blue sandals. Her smooth set featured thin soles topped by equally thin slingback and toe straps — both lined in sparkling crystals for an elegantly bejeweled effect.

Taylor Swift arrives to Jack Antonoff’s wedding at Long Beach Island in New Jersey on Aug. 19, 2023. WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

Swift’s footwear was complete with thin stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height, bringing her outfit a sharp height boost. However, the pair smoothly complemented her attire — a pale blue midi-length dress, crafted from delicate floral lace with a sharply corseted bodice — with its matching tone, creating a streamlined wedding guest ensemble. The star was also one of multiple colorfully dressed guests for the occasion, alongside Blake Lively, Zoe Kravitz and Lana Del Rey, among others.

Outside of her blue ensemble, Swift further elevated her lace dress with subtle accessories. The “Midnights” musician paired her outfit with a delicate gold bracelet on each wrist, as well as a set of blue gemstone huggie earrings, gleaming diamond stud earrings and a gold pendant necklace.

A closer look at Swift’s sandals. WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

However, this wasn’t Swift’s only outing for Antonoff and Qualley’s nuptials. On Friday night, the singer arrived — alongside Kravitz and Channing Tatum — to Long Beach Island to begin the festivities prior to the ceremony, wearing a black Hill House top and skirt with a matching Aupen handbag and glittering gold Stuart Weitzman sandals.

Taylor Swift arrives to Jack Antonoff’s wedding at Long Beach Island in New Jersey on Aug. 18, 2023. BACKGRID/Courtesy of Aupen

Sandals like Swift’s add a glamorous elegance to any ensemble, favored for their light-catching embellishments and sleek silhouette. Styles with stiletto or block heels are released year-round, favored for formal occasions and their ability to dress up casual attire with embellishments like crystals, glitter and metallic textures. New styles can also be seen in a range of hues from numerous brands, as evidenced in recent collections by labels including Sam Edelman, Nina Shoes, Schutz and Betsey Johnson.

When it comes to footwear, Swift often sticks to aesthetic-focused pairs based on her current album cycle. The “Mean” singer regularly wears ankle boots from Christy Dawn, Hunter and Ugg, as well as Nike and Golden Goose sneakers, while off-duty. For red carpets and onstage performances, she can also be spotted in pumps, sandals and tall boots from brands like Christian Louboutin, Chloe Gosselin, Sophia Webster, Aquazzura and more.

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Aaron wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.