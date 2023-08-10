×
Taylor Swift Announces ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ at Eras Tour With 5 New Blue Outfits

taylor swift, 1989 taylor's version, blue dress, eras tour, la, california
Taylor Swift at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards held at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey.
Taylor Swift, MTV, MTV VMAs, VMAs 2022, Video Music Awards, Alexander McQueen, platform sandals, sandals, silver sandals, glitter sandals, cutout sandals, block-heel sandals, buckled sandals, Moschino, dress, navy dress, minidress, star dress, afterparty
NSAI Songwriter-Artist of the Decade honoree, Taylor Swift attends NSAI 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards at Ryman Auditorium on September 20, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1731 -- Pictured: Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift arrives on Monday, October 24, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images)
Taylor Swift finished off the U.S. leg of The Eras Tour with a special announcement.

The Grammy-winning musician performed her final show of the U.S. portion of her highly-grossing tour last night. While on stage after the “1989” set, she announced to the crowd that the re-recording of the album, “1989 (Taylor’s Version) would be available on October 27, with an additional five new vault tracks.

Swift performs during the ‘1989’ set onstage at ‘The Eras Tour’ at SoFi Stadium on August 9 in Inglewood, California.Kevin Winter/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

During the concert, Swift left several Easter eggs that the new album was coming. She wore five new versions of outfits she have previously donned during the tour, this time in a blue shade, since “1989” is associated with the color. She debuted a new blue two-piece sparkly set from Roberto Cavalli during the “1989” set as well as a matching dress from Jessica Jones for the surprise songs set. She paired each of these look with blue crystal booties from Christian Louboutin. Swift also wore a new blue dress for the “Folklore” set.

Swift performs during the ‘Folklore’ set onstage at ‘The Eras Tour’ at SoFi Stadium on August 9 in Inglewood, California.Kevin Winter/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Swift also debuted a new ballgown for the “Speak Now” portion of the evening. She wore a sparkly crystal dress with a halter neckline from Nicole + Felicia.

Swift performs during the ‘Speak Now’ set onstage at ‘The Eras Tour’ at SoFi Stadium on August 9 in Inglewood, California.Kevin Winter/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

On Tuesday night, Swift brought out a new blue look for her “Midnights” set, the final portion of the concert. She wore a new blue bodysuit from Zuhair Murad, that many fans thought resembled a blue sequin bodysuit she wore during the original “1989” World Tour in 2015. Swift wore the new bodysuit again on Wednesday night.

Swift performs during the ‘Midnights’ set onstage at ‘The Eras Tour’ at SoFi Stadium on August 9 in Inglewood, California.Kevin Winter/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

While the U.S leg is over for now, Swift isn’t taking anytime off soon. She begins the international leg of The Eras Tour on August 24 in Mexico City. She is set to complete the tour on November 23, 2024 in Toronto.

About the Author:

Tara Larson is the editorial assistant for Footwear News. She mainly covers topics from celebrity style to new footwear launches and collaborations. She also serves as the assistant to editorial director Michael Atmore. Prior to joining Footwear News, she worked for Esquire and Traditional Home.

