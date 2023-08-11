Taylor Swift’s ‘1989’ Era Style: Bright Colors, Shimmery Sequins and Strappy Heels

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
As Taylor Swift performed her final show of The Eras Tour U.S. leg, she made a special announcement about her newest re-recording.
The star let her fans know that “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” would be available on October 27, a re-recorded version of her pop album “1989” from 2014. The new album will be released exactly 9 years after the first came out.
“1989” pushed Swift into the pop category officially after her album “Red” featured a few tracks with pop vibes. With hits like “Blank Space,” “Shake it Off” and “Style,” the album quickly rose to the top of the charts, and even won Album of the Year at the 2016 Grammy Awards. This award also made history, as Swift was the first woman to with Album of the Year twice for solo recordings.
Much like with her previous work, Swift changed her style along with the new era. She cut her hair into a bob and hit the stage wearing sparkly two-piece sets and skater skirts with strappy heels and ankle booties. On the red carpet, she wore an array of styles from jumpsuits to high-low dresses. Click through to see some of the more memorable looks of Swift’s style from 2014-2016, otherwise known as her “1989” era.
