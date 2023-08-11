×
Taylor Swift’s ‘1989’ Era Style: Bright Colors, Shimmery Sequins and Strappy Heels

Taylor Swift at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards held at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey.
NSAI Songwriter-Artist of the Decade honoree, Taylor Swift attends NSAI 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards at Ryman Auditorium on September 20, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1731 -- Pictured: Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift arrives on Monday, October 24, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images)
As Taylor Swift performed her final show of The Eras Tour U.S. leg, she made a special announcement about her newest re-recording.

The star let her fans know that “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” would be available on October 27, a re-recorded version of her pop album “1989” from 2014. The new album will be released exactly 9 years after the first came out.

“1989” pushed Swift into the pop category officially after her album “Red” featured a few tracks with pop vibes. With hits like “Blank Space,” “Shake it Off” and “Style,” the album quickly rose to the top of the charts, and even won Album of the Year at the 2016 Grammy Awards. This award also made history, as Swift was the first woman to with Album of the Year twice for solo recordings.

Much like with her previous work, Swift changed her style along with the new era. She cut her hair into a bob and hit the stage wearing sparkly two-piece sets and skater skirts with strappy heels and ankle booties. On the red carpet, she wore an array of styles from jumpsuits to high-low dresses. Click through to see some of the more memorable looks of Swift’s style from 2014-2016, otherwise known as her “1989” era.

Swift attends the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards on August 24, 2014 in Inglewood, California.Jason Merritt
Swift performs onstage during the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards on August 24, 2014 in Inglewood, California.Mark Davis
Swift attends the American Music Awards on November 23, 2014 in Los Angeles, California.Frederick M. Brown
Swift attends The 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.Jason Merritt
Swift attends the 2015 Billboard Music Awards on May 17, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada.Jason Merritt
Swift performs at Gillette Stadium during the ‘1989’ World Tour on July 25, 2015 in Foxboro, Massachusetts.Michael Loccisano
Swift attends The 58th GRAMMY Awards on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.Jason Merritt
Swift attends the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on February 28, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California.Pascal Le Segretain
Swift attends the Met Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016 in New York City.Larry Busacca
Swift attends the 64th Annual BMI Pop Awards on May 10, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California.Mark Davis/Getty Images

About the Author:

Tara Larson is the editorial assistant for Footwear News. She mainly covers topics from celebrity style to new footwear launches and collaborations. She also serves as the assistant to editorial director Michael Atmore. Prior to joining Footwear News, she worked for Esquire and Traditional Home.

