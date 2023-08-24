Clark Hunt’s Wife Tavia Exudes Elegance in Slingback Heels for Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVII Jewelry Celebration

Tavia Hunt, wife of Kansas City Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt, brought elegance to the last jewelry celebration for Super Bowl LVII, dedicated to the Kansas City Chiefs’ cheerleaders, on Wednesday. She posted a montage of photos at the event, including some videos of her helping her husband hand out the rings to the cheerleaders. She added a heartfelt caption that read, “Ladies and gentlemen, raise your glasses as we celebrate the extraordinary cheer team that brings energy, grace, and passion to every game…”

Tavia slipped into a pair of gold sandals for the occasion. The metallic heels featured a strappy design along the almond toe, which connected to the slingback heel strap. The sandals brought height to the look with a stiletto heel that was about 2 inches tall. She paired the heels with a red satin midi dress that featured a cowl neckline that connected to spaghetti straps. The skirt of the gown had an asymmetrical hemline which gave sight to the gold lining.

Tavia accessorized the look with gold jewelry opting for an oversized pendant chain, a linked watch, a set of bracelets and a pair of sparkling dangle earrings. She kept her bright blond locks in a softly waved style complimenting her subtle makeup look that featured a smokey eye and a glossy mauve lip.

Hunt’s daughter Gracie was also in attendance at the cheerleader’s celebration. She matched her mother in a red velvet cutout gown & a pair of gold platform sandals.

The former Miss Kansas always brings an envious pair of heels to any occasion. For the 2023 Super Bowl, she paired a Chiefs-red power suit with a pair of studded pumps. Hunt’s shoe closet is filled with pointed-toe pumps and strappy sandals from top labels like Maison Valentino, Amina Muaddi, and Christian Louboutin.