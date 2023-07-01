Taraji P Henson Shimmers in Sequined and Ombre Dress with Maison Ernest Mules at 2023 Essence Festival Of Culture

Taraji P Henson took to the 2023 Essence Festival Of Culture to promote her upcoming film “The Color Purple” on Friday in New Orleans.

The “Empire” star wore a fuchsia PH5 bodycon dress without sleeves. Additionally, the garment was ombred in hues of pink, white and fuchsia and included a high neckline and a wavy asymmetrical hemline trimmed with pink sequins.

Taraji P. Henson speaks onstage during “From the Page to the Stage and Beyond: A Discussion of the nearly 40-Year legacy and Impact of The Color Purple” during the 2023 Essence Festival Of Culture at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on June 30, 2023 in New Orleans. Getty Images for ESSENCE

The “Baby Boy” actress also wore her long dark tresses in a sculptural and intricate updo.

Hendson’s look was completed with a pair of hot pink Maison Ernest mules, coordinating with the hues already present in her outfit. The pair featured open toes, striking silver metallic trim and clear straps that sat across the toes.

The “Hidden Figures” actress has never shied away from a fashion statement, especially on the red carpet. Henson regularly stuns in feathered, pleated and sparkling gowns featuring cutouts, slits and dramatic trains from labels like Alexandre Vauthier, Vera Wang and Giambattista Valli.

A closer look at Taraji P. Henson’s shoes. Getty Images for ESSENCE

On the footwear front, she often favors Christian Louboutin for tall platform pumps. However, the star is also known to wear slingback heels, over-the-knee boots and strappy sandals from brands like Valentino, Jimmy Choo and Pedro Garcia.

The 2023 Essence Festival Of Culture is a multi-day event spanning from June 29 to July 3 that pays homage to all things Black culture and hip-hop. Along with a series of panels, which is held in New Orleans, also features a concert segment that will feature some of the biggest names in music including Remy Ma, Missy Elliott, Megan Thee Stallion, Gucci Mane and Coco Jones among others. Panel guests thus far have included Kamala Harris, Taraji P. Henson, Rosario Dawson, Tiffany Haddish, and Oprah Winfrey among others.

Taraji P. Henson speaks onstage during “From the Page to the Stage and Beyond: A Discussion of the nearly 40-Year legacy and Impact of The Color Purple” during the 2023 Essence Festival Of Culture at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on June 30, 2023 in New Orleans. Getty Images FOR ESSENCE

