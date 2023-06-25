Taeyong Slips into Heeled Chelsea Boots for Loewe’s Spring 2024 Men’s Show

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Taeyoung mixed textures with a height-boosting twist for Loewe’s spring 2024 menswear show.

While arriving to the occasion in Paris on Saturday during Paris Fashion Week Men’s, the NCT member — who was just named a brand ambassador for Loewe earlier this month — wore a black sleeveless sweater. The collared piece featured a faintly pointed neckline, which Taeyong accentuated with a two-toned gold and silver necklace. The “2 Baddies” singer finished his outfit with a set of straight-fitting dark brown suede pants, as well as a silver chain bracelet.

Taeyong attends the Loewe spring 2024 menswear show during Paris Fashion Week Men’s in Paris, France on June 24, 2023. Pascal Le Segretain

When it came to footwear, Taeyong slipped into a pair of Loewe’s Chelsea boots to finish his outfit. The “Kick It” singer’s $495 (was $990) style featured smooth black leather uppers with rounded toes and elastic side panels. The set was complete with contrasting warm brown rubber soles, which formed tiered toes that connected to 2.36-inch block heels. The style complemented Taeyong’s outfit’s neutral hues to create a coordinated appearance, while still remaining whimsically textured in the spirit of Anderson’s innovative Loewe designs.

A closer look at Taeyong’s boots. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Loewe

Loewe’s leather Chelsea boots. Courtesy of Loewe

Taeyong was notably seated between model Emily Ratajkowski and Chinese actor Hu Yitian during the show. The trio made up a star-studded front row alongside celebrities including Sebastian Stan, Troye Sivan, Corey Mylchreest and more for the occasion.

(L-R): Emily Ratajkowski, Taeyong and Hu Yitian attend the Loewe spring 2024 menswear show during Paris Fashion Week Men’s in Paris, France on June 24, 2023. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Loewe

Paris Fashion Week Men’s showcases the fashion industry’s newest menswear collections. This year’s spring 2024 lineup, held from June 21 to 25, features runway shows and presentations from brands including Dior, Givenchy, Christian Louboutin, Loewe, Hermès and Marine Serre. The event has notably included Pharrell Williams’ viral debut collection as the new creative director of Louis Vuitton, as well.