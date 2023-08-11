Sydney Sweeney Commands Attention in Chrome-Tipped Pumps and an Alexander McQueen Leather Peplum Set at Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood 2023

Sydney Sweeny attended the Variety Power Of Young Hollywood event held in Los Angeles yesterday. The “Euphoria” star is the cover star of this month’s issue along with musician Steve Lacey and “Stranger Things” star Noah Schnapp.

The “White Lotus” actress stuck to the classics and sported a pair of Alexander McQueen black pointed-toe “Punk” pumps. The footwear was crafted out of shiny patent leather uppers, like her outfit, and included knife-like pointed toes tipped with glossy metal detailing. Additionally, Sweeney’s shoes featured a sturdy and walkable construction and thin 3 to 4-inch stiletto heels that gave the thespian a small boost in height.

Sydney Sweeney attends the Variety Power of Young Hollywood event at NeueHouse in Los Angeles on August 10, 2023. WireImage

As for her outfit, Sweeney graced the red carpet in a sleek black patent leather ensemble, also from Alexander McQueen, comprised of a structural and strappy peplum top featuring a flared hemline worn with a matching maxi skirt. The skirt included a front-facing side slit and zipper detailing that offered Sweeney’s overall look a grungy appearance. Although highly contested, Sweeney has made a case for peplum, and a strong one indeed.

A closer look at Sydney Sweeney’s shoes. WireImage

Peplum was popularized in the 1940s, mainly comprised of fitted tops with flared hems that extend past the hips largely influenced by Dior’s “New Look.” The trend had a resurgence in 2012 but quickly disappeared. Many trend forecasters believe the trend will return in 2023, and in a major way.

Sweeney’s shoe style is often sleek and trendy. The “Voyeurs” actress regularly wears platform sandals and pumps, as well as stiletto-heeled styles, from brands including Jimmy Choo, Andrea Wazen and Tory Burch on the red carpet. Off-duty, she can also be seen in Sorel, Reebok and Golden Goose sneakers. Sweeney is a rising star in the fashion and beauty worlds, appearing in campaigns for Burch, Miu Miu, Frankies Bikinis, Laneige and Cotton On since rising to fame on “Euphoria.”

Sydney Sweeney attends the Variety Power of Young Hollywood event at NeueHouse in Los Angeles on August 10, 2023. WireImage

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

