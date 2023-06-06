×
Sydney Sweeney Goes All Black in Nensi Dojaka and Patent Leather Pumps for RH England Launch

Sydney Sweeney attends the unveiling of RH England, The Gallery at the Historic Aynho Park on June 3, 2023 in Banbury, Eng.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA - NOVEMBER 06: 10th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala 2021 held at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 6, 2021 in Los Angeles, California, United States. 06 Nov 2021 Pictured: Sydney Sweeney. Photo credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA804971_087.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Karen Gillan at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020 held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, CA. © OConnor- Arroyo/AFF-USA.com. 10 Feb 2020 Pictured: Sydney Sweeney. Photo credit: OConnor- Arroyo/AFF-USA.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA606542_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
2020 Elton John AIDS Foundation's Academy Awards Viewing Party. 09 Feb 2020 Pictured: Sydney Sweeney. Photo credit: Jen Lowery / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA606444_087.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
2020 amfAR New York Gala. 05 Feb 2020 Pictured: NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 05: Sydney Sweeney attends the 2020 amfAR New York Gala on February 05, 2020 in New York City. Photo credit: Ron Adar / M10s / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA604618_056.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
View Gallery
12 Images
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Sydney Sweeney attended the unveiling of RH England, the gallery at the Historic Aynho Park in Banbury, Eng., on June 3.  The event marked the brand’s international launch with a first-of-its-kind design & hospitality destination.

The Tory Burch brand ambassador was clad in a black Nensi Dojaka look from their spring 2023 collection.

Sydney Sweeney attends the unveiling of RH England, The Gallery at the Historic Aynho Park on June 3, 2023 in Banbury, Eng.
Sydney Sweeney attends the unveiling of RH England, The Gallery at the Historic Aynho Park on June 3, 2023 in Banbury, Eng.Dave Benett/Getty Images for RH

Sweeney’s ensemble featured a fitted top with long flared sleeves that eclipsed “The White Lotus” star’s hands. The top was tucked into a miniskirt with dainty gathered fabric appliques on the hips, giving the garment direction and movement.

Additionally, Sweeney wore sheer black Calzedonia tights, offering her extra coverage, and toted a black patent leather clutch shaped like a pouch with high-shine gold hardware. Matching the gilded details on her purse, Sweeney rounded out the look with a pair of small gold hoops.

Zoe Saldana and Sydney Sweeney attend the unveiling of RH England, The Gallery at the Historic Aynho Park on June 3, 2023 in Banbury, Eng.
Zoe Saldana and Sydney Sweeney attend the unveiling of RH England, The Gallery at the Historic Aynho Park on June 3, 2023, in Banbury, Eng.Dave Benett/Getty Images for RH

As for footwear, Sweeney stuck to the classics, donning black pointed-toe pumps. The footwear was crafted out of shiny patent leather uppers and featured knife-like pointed toes and a sturdy and walkable construction. 3 to 4-inch stiletto heels finished off the versatile set.

Sydney Sweeney attends the unveiling of RH England, The Gallery at the Historic Aynho Park on June 3, 2023 in Banbury, Eng.
A closer look at Sydney Sweeney’s shoes.Dave Benett/Getty Images for RH

Sweeney’s shoe style is often sleek and trendy. The “Voyeurs” actress regularly wears platform sandals and pumps, as well as stiletto-heeled styles, from brands including Jimmy Choo, Andrea Wazen and Tory Burch on the red carpet. Off-duty, she can also be seen in Sorel, Reebok and Golden Goose sneakers. Sweeney is a rising star in the fashion and beauty worlds, appearing in campaigns for Burch, Miu Miu, Frankies Bikinis, Laneige and Cotton On since rising to fame on “Euphoria.”

PHOTOS:Click through the gallery to see some of Sydney Sweeney’s best red carpet looks.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

