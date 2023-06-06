Sydney Sweeney Goes All Black in Nensi Dojaka and Patent Leather Pumps for RH England Launch

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Sydney Sweeney attended the unveiling of RH England, the gallery at the Historic Aynho Park in Banbury, Eng., on June 3. The event marked the brand’s international launch with a first-of-its-kind design & hospitality destination.

The Tory Burch brand ambassador was clad in a black Nensi Dojaka look from their spring 2023 collection.

Sydney Sweeney attends the unveiling of RH England, The Gallery at the Historic Aynho Park on June 3, 2023 in Banbury, Eng. Dave Benett/Getty Images for RH

Sweeney’s ensemble featured a fitted top with long flared sleeves that eclipsed “The White Lotus” star’s hands. The top was tucked into a miniskirt with dainty gathered fabric appliques on the hips, giving the garment direction and movement.

Additionally, Sweeney wore sheer black Calzedonia tights, offering her extra coverage, and toted a black patent leather clutch shaped like a pouch with high-shine gold hardware. Matching the gilded details on her purse, Sweeney rounded out the look with a pair of small gold hoops.

Zoe Saldana and Sydney Sweeney attend the unveiling of RH England, The Gallery at the Historic Aynho Park on June 3, 2023, in Banbury, Eng. Dave Benett/Getty Images for RH

As for footwear, Sweeney stuck to the classics, donning black pointed-toe pumps. The footwear was crafted out of shiny patent leather uppers and featured knife-like pointed toes and a sturdy and walkable construction. 3 to 4-inch stiletto heels finished off the versatile set.

A closer look at Sydney Sweeney’s shoes. Dave Benett/Getty Images for RH

Sweeney’s shoe style is often sleek and trendy. The “Voyeurs” actress regularly wears platform sandals and pumps, as well as stiletto-heeled styles, from brands including Jimmy Choo, Andrea Wazen and Tory Burch on the red carpet. Off-duty, she can also be seen in Sorel, Reebok and Golden Goose sneakers. Sweeney is a rising star in the fashion and beauty worlds, appearing in campaigns for Burch, Miu Miu, Frankies Bikinis, Laneige and Cotton On since rising to fame on “Euphoria.”

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases.

