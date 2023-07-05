×
Sydney Sweeney Looks Timeless in Black Beaded Dress and Platforms at Giorgio Armani Privé’s Couture Fall 2023 Show

Sydney Sweeney brought classic glamour to the Giorgio Armani Privé couture fall 2023 show. The “Euphoria” actress joined many stars at the show on Tuesday, including Kate Hudson, Emma Thompson, Noah Centineo and more.

Sweeney wore a black long-sleeve dress with a high neckline. The fitted dress, by the Italian luxury house, was made up of shimmery beaded material. She added diamond drop earrings and rings, as well as a bright red lip color.

Sweeney attends the Giorgio Armani Privé Haute couture fall 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 4 in Paris.Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

The actress slipped into a pair of sky-high heels for her footwear. She wore black peep-toe heels covered in a shiny patent leather material. The shoes featured a thick platform base as well as a towering block heel that boosted Sweeney up a few extra inches.

Sweeney’s shoe style is often sleek and trendy. The “Voyeurs” actress regularly wears platform sandals and pumps, as well as stiletto-heeled styles, from brands including Jimmy Choo, Andrea Wazen and Tory Burch on the red carpet. 

Sweeney attends the Giorgio Armani Privé Haute couture fall 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 4 in Paris.Pascal Le Segretain

Paris Couture Week showcases the upcoming season’s couture collections, featuring limited-run pieces crafted by hand. Held from July 3 to July 6, the fall 2023 couture schedule features new creations by Schiaparelli, Chanel, Dior, Giambattista Valli and more. This season’s event will also feature Rabanne’s creative director Julien Dossena’s debut as the latest guest designer for Jean Paul Gaultier.

Tara Larson is the editorial assistant for Footwear News. She mainly covers topics from celebrity style to new footwear launches and collaborations. She also serves as the assistant to editorial director Michael Atmore. Prior to joining Footwear News, she worked for Esquire and Traditional Home.

