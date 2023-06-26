Swae Lee Poses in Studded Jacket & Leather Boots at BET Awards 2023 With Slim Jxmmi

Swae Lee had an all-black moment as he attended the 2023 BET Awards with his brother, Slim Jxmmi, at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

The “Sunflower” singer walked the carpet in a black collared jacket that featured a silver zipper fastening and an assortment of circular studs placed all around the top, including the lining of the cuffs and the chest pockets. He paired the top with matching fitted pants with a silver chain that hung from the waistline.

Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd attend the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles. Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Lee accessorized the look with a silver-toned linked watch, a tennis bracelet, two sparkling rings and two linked chains with one embezzled with diamonds. He also added a pair of square blackout sunglasses. Lee kept his dark brown hair in a braided low ponytail.

The rapper completed the look by slipping into a pair of black boots. The leather shoes featured an almond toe and a thick strap that wrapped around the ankle sleeve and connected to a silver hardware piece on the side. The boots brought height to the look with a block heel that was about 1 inch tall.

The BET Awards honors the achievements of musicians, actors, athletes and more throughout various entertainment fields. In 2023, the award show celebrates the 50th anniversary of hip hop and presents Busta Rhymes with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Performers include Coi Leray, Coco Jones, GloRilla, Ice Spice and more. Patti LaBelle also takes the stage to pay tribute to the late Tina Turner.