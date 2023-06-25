Summer Walker Creates Sheer Illusion in Beaded Bodycon Dress & Black Mules at BET Awards 2023 With Lil Meech

Summer Walker walked the pink carpet at the 2023 BET Awards in Los Angeles today. The R&B songstress attended the award ceremony alongside her boyfriend Lil Meech.

The “Playing Games” songstress was clad in a black gown comprised of shiny black beads rows. The gown was bodycon and featured a high neck silhouette, short sleeves and a floor-sweeping skirt attached to a train. It was lined with nude fabric, creating a sheer illusion.

Summer Walker and Lil Meech attend the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. Getty Images for BET

Additionally, the skirt of the dress featured a cascading front-facing slit that shone a spotlight on Walker’s footwear.

On the accessories front, the “Ex for a Reason” singer donned high-shine jewelry consisting of a jangling charm bracelet, various eye-catching rings and dimaond studs. Walker’s lengthy black locks were worn straightened and down, accompanied by flattering fringe.

Summer Walker attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for BET

As for her footwear, Walker stepped out in a pair of black slingback mules. The pair was crafted from textural suede and featured open toes and thick straps that secured the footwear to the performer’s feet. 3 to 4-inch stiletto heels finished off the set, giving Walker a sizable boost in height.

A closer look at Summer Walker’s shoes. Getty Images for BET

As the weather warms up, mules of all kinds have become a hot commodity in closets everywhere. In fact, stars like Jordyn Woods, Kim Kardashian, Elle Fanning, Sofia Vergara and Kesha among others.

The BET Awards honors the achievements of musicians, actors, athletes and more throughout various entertainment fields. In 2023, the award show celebrates the 50th anniversary of hip hop and presents Busta Rhymes with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Performers include Coi Leray, Coco Jones, GloRilla, Ice Spice and more. Patti LaBelle also takes the stage to pay tribute to the late Tina Turner.

PHOTOS: See all the celebrity red carpet arrivals at the 2023 BET Awards.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Related:

Cute Summer Sandals

Cute Summer Sandals