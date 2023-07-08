Suki Waterhouse Gets Risky in a Chocolate Leather Midi Skirt and Garter-Inspired Thigh-High Boots at Fendi’s Fall 2023 Couture Show

Suki Waterhouse attended Fendi’s fall ’23 couture show held yesterday in Paris at Palais Brogniart.

The “Daisy Jones and The Six” star was outfitted in a neutral-toned ensemble comprised of a deep brown cardigan with a unique halter neckline, gold snap closures and bell sleeves. The knitwear was worn with a matching chocolate brown high-waisted midi skirt made out of shiny leather.

Suki Waterhouse attends Fendi’s fall 2023 couture show at Palais Brogniart on July 06, 2023 in Paris. Getty Images for Fendi

Accompanying her ensemble was a black leather mini bag featuring a woven texture and gold hardware. The British musician’s blonde tresses were worn down in a slightly teased style with fringy and flattering bangs.

On her feet, the model stepped into a dramatic pair of black BDSM-inspired thigh-high lace-up boots. The footwear mimicked the look of garters and was crafted out of shiny black patent leather. Additionally, the style featured pointed toes, gold buckle detailing, 3 to 4 inch stilettos and sleek black lace-up closures that traveled the length of Waterhouse’s legs.

Often considered the sexiest boot silhouette, thigh-high boots most often stop mid-thigh for a leg-climbing look. Commonly made of leather or suede, thigh-high boots are most often worn with short skirts, hence Waterhouse’s application, dresses featuring high slits or very tight-fitting pants. The footwear style is most commonly worn during the fall and winter seasons.

A closer look at Suki Waterhouse’s shoes. Getty Images for Fendi

Waterhouse can often be found wearing a plethora of heels and knee-high boots from top brands like Giuseppe Zanotti, Rochas Paris and Fendi. On casual occasions, Waterhouse usually gravitates towards low-top sneakers from Adidas. Beyond her impeccable taste, Waterhouse is a runway regular, appearing in shows presented by top brands like Moschino, Burberry, Tommy Hilfiger, Alice + Olivia, among others.

The “Good Looking” singer began her illustrious modeling career after being discovered in a clothing store in London when she was just 16. At 19, Waterhouse became a lingerie model for Marks and Spencer.

Suki Waterhouse attends Fendi’s fall 2023 couture show at Palais Brogniart on July 06, 2023 in Paris. Getty Images for Fendi

