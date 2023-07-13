Sue Bird Gets Romantic in Sheer Gucci Blouse and Pants With Maison Margiela Split-Toe Shoes at ESPYs 2023

Sue Bird was amongst the stars that shined bright at the 2023 ESPY Awards tonight in Los Angeles. She opted for a Gucci floral lace pants set, showcasing delicate floral motifs.

Sue Bird attends the 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023, in Hollywood. Getty Images

The pants boasted a straight silhouette and an elasticated waistband, providing both comfort and style. The accompanying top offered a loose fit, adding a relaxed yet chic element to the ensemble.

Offering contrast, she adorned her feet with black Maison Margiela Tabi derbys, complete with a square cleft toe design featuring a lace-up closure for a secure fit. A signature white stitch at the heel collar added a distinctive touch. With a buffed leather lining, they ensured a comfortable and luxurious experience.

Sue Bird attends the 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023, in Hollywood. Getty Images

The basketball icon is known for her style both on and off the court. She exudes a confident and cool vibe in her fashion choices. Her style often combines sporty elements with chic and modern pieces, creating a unique blend of athleisure and high fashion.

When it comes to shoe style, the WNBA star knows how to make a statement. She is often seen rocking a variety of footwear options that complement her outfits. On the court, she prefers high-performance basketball shoes that provide the support and agility she needs to excel in the game. Off the court, Bird is not afraid to experiment with different styles, ranging from sleek sneakers to elegant heels.

The Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Awards (ESPYs) are an annual ceremony that recognizes team and individual athletic accomplishments. This year’s event, which will bestow special awards to the U.S. women’s soccer team, Chicago White Sox pitcher Liam Hendriks and the Buffalo Bills training staff, will air on ABC and EPSN3.