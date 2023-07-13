×
Steve Harvey's Wife Marjorie Walks the Streets of Portofino in All-White Look & Hermès Fuzzy Slippers

Steve and Marjorie Harvey, photographed on July 11 in Portofino, Italy.
Steve Harvey's Wife Marjorie Enjoys Vacation in Hermès Fuzzy Slippers
Steve Harvey's Wife Marjorie Enjoys Vacation in Hermès Fuzzy Slippers
Steve Harvey's Wife Marjorie Enjoys Vacation in Hermès Fuzzy Slippers
Steve Harvey's Wife Marjorie Enjoys Vacation in Hermès Fuzzy Slippers
Marjorie Harvey looked chic and comfortable as she stepped out for a walk around the streets of Portofino, Italy, alongside her husband, Steve Harvey. The couple and their entourage are on vacation in Europe these days. For this outing, Marjorie wore a white T-shirt with a front pocket and a high-waisted white skirt with and an asymmetric hem.

Steve and Marjorie Harvey, photographed on July 11 in Portofino, Italy.

When it came to accessories, Marjorie rounded off the look with a straw hat, tortoiseshell sunglasses and a white watch. In her hand, a caramel-colored Tiffany & Fred bag that featured a handmade straw and leather structured satchel and a foldover flap finished with a metallic locker.

Marjorie completed the look by slipping into a pair of fluffy slippers by Hermès in a creamy Ivory shade. The style featured a wide band in fluffy faux fur and was grounded by a flat rubber sole.

Steve and Marjorie Harvey, photographed on July 11 in Portofino, Italy.

The “Family Feud” host also had and a white summer moment but broke the color code by adding a pair of white and brown breezy trousers to the mix. The pants are a design by Tokyo-based brand Needles who are particularly known for their stylish tracksuits and cardigans inspired by Miles Davis 60’s style.

Steve completed his look with a white linen shirt and a pair of slide sandals in white leather. The comfy shoe featured an open round-toe silhouette, leather lining and black rubber sole.

Steve Harvey's Wife Marjorie Enjoys Vacation in Hermès Fuzzy Slippers
