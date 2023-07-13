Steve Harvey’s Wife Marjorie Walks the Streets of Portofino in All-White Look & Hermès Fuzzy Slippers

Marjorie Harvey looked chic and comfortable as she stepped out for a walk around the streets of Portofino, Italy, alongside her husband, Steve Harvey. The couple and their entourage are on vacation in Europe these days. For this outing, Marjorie wore a white T-shirt with a front pocket and a high-waisted white skirt with and an asymmetric hem.

Steve and Marjorie Harvey, photographed on July 11 in Portofino, Italy.

When it came to accessories, Marjorie rounded off the look with a straw hat, tortoiseshell sunglasses and a white watch. In her hand, a caramel-colored Tiffany & Fred bag that featured a handmade straw and leather structured satchel and a foldover flap finished with a metallic locker.

Marjorie completed the look by slipping into a pair of fluffy slippers by Hermès in a creamy Ivory shade. The style featured a wide band in fluffy faux fur and was grounded by a flat rubber sole.

The “Family Feud” host also had and a white summer moment but broke the color code by adding a pair of white and brown breezy trousers to the mix. The pants are a design by Tokyo-based brand Needles who are particularly known for their stylish tracksuits and cardigans inspired by Miles Davis 60’s style.

Steve completed his look with a white linen shirt and a pair of slide sandals in white leather. The comfy shoe featured an open round-toe silhouette, leather lining and black rubber sole.