Sophie Turner Embraces the Ballet Flat Trend While in New York City

Sophie Turner was seeing green this weekend.

On Sunday, Turner strolled with a friend in New York City in a pair of black flats. The “Game of Thrones” star’s rounded set featured closed counters and uppers crafted from smooth satin. The set was complete with thin soles, as well as delicate bows set stop each toe.

Sophie Turner walks in New York City on Aug. 13, 2023. Courtesy of Walker Drawas

Turner’s sweet flats added a vintage-inspired base to her glitzy outfit: a deep lime-green minidress, coated in gleaming sequins for a burst of allover sparkle. The “X-Men: Dark Phoenix” actress opted to finish her look with a black leather shoulder bag and glossy black Ray-Ban sunglasses — a green-lensed iteration of the brand’s $193 Wayfarer Reverse style — for a nonchalant flair, leaning further into ’90s-era style.

A closer look at Turner’s ballet flats. Courtesy of Walker Drawas

Indeed, flats have seen a resurgence in the rise of ’90s-inspired fashion trends this year, with the low-height silhouette favored for its practical nature and easy wear. Styles have been released in a range of textures, colors and silhouettes, varying from sheer mesh to colorful silk, as seen on stars including Whitney Port and Gigi Hadid. Pairs like Turner’s are particularly favored for their classic shape and versatile neutral hue, as seen in new collections from brands like Khaite, Tamara Mellon and Sam Edelman.

Sophie Turner walks in New York City on Aug. 13, 2023. Courtesy of Walker Drawas

When it comes to shoes, Turner’s style merges retro and edgy aesthetics. The star often dons Louis Vuitton pumps, boots and sandals on and off the red carpet, as she’s one of the brand’s ambassadors and muse to designer Nicolas Ghesquière. However, she’s also appeared at events in heels from Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman over the years. When off-duty, she regularly wears Yeezy slides, Black Star cowboy boots and Nike sneakers.

