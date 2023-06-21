Solange Knowles Shares Fashion Roundup in Black Jorts & Miu Miu Thong Boots

Solange Knowles shared a slideshow of some of her recent outfits to Instagram on June 19. The post was accompanied by a caption filled with emojis in celebration of Juneteenth.

For her first look, the “Don’t Touch My Hair” songstress wore a white tank top with low-rise black jorts.

The star wore a black bandana in her hair and sported Miu Miu Nappa leather thong boots on her feet. The designer pair features knitted logo labeling, open toes, durable leather soles and almost 2-inch varnished heels.

Miu Miu Nappa leather thong boot. Miu Miu

Knowles’ next look featured a chocolate brown leather two-piece set from Selasi which included an asymmetrical top with geometric cutouts and structural and baggy trousers. This look was paired alongside black square-toed footwear, also made out of leather.

The hitmaker also wore a unique olive green skirt with a cutout at the navel worn with a black top and puffy shiny black leather thong sandals. Finally, Knowles wore a black linen two-piece set featuring a billowing button-down top and comfy oversized trousers worn with square-toed tan and brown striped shoes.

The “Cranes in the Sky” singer has become a familiar face in the fashion industry over her long and successful career. She has been seen sitting front row at fashion shows for designer labels like Stuart Weitzman, Chloé and Dolce & Gabbana. Knowles has even walked the runway a few times for brands like Alberta Ferretti during Milan Fashion Week.

If she’s not collaborating on a score with the New York City Ballet or creating a glassware collection that sells out in minutes, the singer is collaborating with fashion brands like S/MEO Collective and Puma. In fact, her two-part collection with Puma received a lot of attention back in 2015. The World to the Woman collection was the singer’s third and final collaboration with the athleisure brand.

PHOTOS: Take a look at Solange Knowles’ collection with Puma.

