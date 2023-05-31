Sofia Vergara Models $30 Walmart Dress from Summer Collection in Clear Mules

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Sofia Vergara took to social media to share her favorite piece from her new namesake Walmart brand.

On Tuesday, Vergara shared a new Instagram Reel while modeling a $30 midi dress from her Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara summer collection: a black sleeveless halter-strapped style, complete with pockets and a smocked waistline.

The “Modern Family” star opted to pair the piece with round light blue disc drop earrings, as well as layered gold bracelets — including Cartier’s popular nail-shaped Juste un Clou bangle — for a breezy finish.

“This is definitely one of the sexiest… I think the sexiest dress from my summer collection at Walmart,” Vergara said in the video, adding that shoppers don’t need to wear a bra with the piece. “It’s very fresh for the summer. You can wear it with tennis shoes — next time, I’m going to wear it with tennis shoes. But if you want to go out at night, you put it with your shoes.”

When it came to footwear, Vergara slipped into a pair of heeled mules to complete her outfit. The actress’ style featured rounded tan soles with thin stiletto heels, topped by two glossy transparent straps for an “invisible” effect.

Vergara’s footwear’s versatile nature and sleekly minimalist detailing further streamlined her outfit — similar to new pairs on the market by Schutz, BCBG and Tony Bianco — which she also elaborated upon in her video.

“I love transparent shoes, I don’t even know why…I think they go with everything,” Vergara said. “During the summer, they look great.”

For footwear, Vergara favors tall platform sandals and pumps. Aside from stiletto and block-heeled styles, the “Griselda” actress‘ rotation also includes trendy Gia Borghini mules, See by Chloé boots and Puma sneakers. Vergara’s made soaring heeled platform pumps and sandals her go-to’s over the years, often from top designers like Christian Louboutin, Saint Laurent and Gianvito Rossi.

