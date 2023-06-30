×
Sofia Vergara Shows Off Italian Vacation Style in Espadrille Sandals With Husband Joe Manganiello

Sofia Vergara is seen arriving at an 'America's Got Talent' taping on March 25, 2023 in Pasadena, Calif.
Sofia VergaraSofia Vergara leaving Post Office, Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, America - 31 Jul 2009
Sofia VergaraSofia Vergara at Philippe Chow Restaurant, West Hollywood, California, America - 12 Oct 2009
Sofia VergaraSofia Vergara Shopping at Saks Fifth Avenue, New York, America - 27 Jan 2010
Sofia VergaraSofia Vergara Out and About in Studio City, Los Angeles, America - 06 Aug 2010
Sofia Vergara just gave her nearly 30 million Instagram followers a glimpse into a past trip to Italy she took with her husband Joe Manganiello.

Sharing a photo dump yesterday, the “Modern Family” alum could be seen posing (with and without Manganiello) before various scenic landscapes, and looking stylish while doing so.

In the first snap, the actress modeled a textured black tube top with a long, flowy skirt featuring a geometrical pattern in a neutral colorway. By her side, the former “True Blood” star donned a simple gray v-neck tee paired and army green shorts.

The next shot sees Vergara sporting a white strapless maxi dress boasting semi-sheer construction with a whimsical eyelet design. On foot, she looked to be wearing espadrille sandals with rope platform soles — a popular summertime style.

Flipping through the remaining photos, the “America’s Got Talent” judge appears in a white asymmetrical bathing suit paired with a colorful graphic-print sarong, a white bodycon halter dress, and other patterned looks, including a vibrant floral number.

While her shoes aren’t visible in most of the pictures, it’s likely she was wearing sandals of some sort, and historically, she’s been known to favor bold platform styles.

Just days ago in Beverly Hills, the TV personality was spotted pounding the pavement in a pair of Barbiecore pink suede sandals set atop a chunky cork platform sole. The soaring “Bebe” heels are courtesy of celebrity-loved Italian luxury brand Gianvito Rossi and are available to shop for just under $950 on mytheresa.com.

About the Author:

Allie Fasanella is a contributing writer for Footwear News, covering celebrity style, trending news and the latest shoe releases.

