Sofia Vergara Channels ‘The Great Gatsby’ in Reem Acra Dress & Heels for Heidi Klum’s Birthday Party

The model joined Heidi Klum as she celebrated her 50th birthday with a Gatsby-themed party. Klum rang in the milestone year with a lavish 1920s soirée that included extravagant fashions and a dramatic tiered cake with sparklers.

Vergara was certainly dressed to impress for the occasion. The “America’s Got Talent” co-judge uploaded several photos on Instagram, which sees her wearing a sparkling beaded dress by Reem Acra. The gorgeous gown featured a plunging deep V-neckline, a crystal-embellished accent at the center and a floor-length sheer skirt.

Committing to the theme, Vergara complemented her wardrobe with a glittery headband, diamond earrings and a fluffy white stole. The “Modern Family” star’s hair was styled in tight curls, while a soft smokey eye and glossy neutral pout completed her look.

The length of Vergara’s dress didn’t allow for a peek at her footwear choice. However, it is likely that she slipped into her favorite silhouette – platform heels. Considering the theme of the event and the style of her gown, the “Smurfs” star could have opted for a pair of bejeweled sandals or pointed-toe pumps.

Vergara is a fashion mainstay, tapped by Dolce & Gabbana as a brand ambassador and campaign star for its Devotion handbag. The actress also has her own line of apparel available at Walmart, as well as a Foster Grant eyewear collection. When it comes to footwear, Vergara favors towering heels and platform pumps by top brands like Giuseppe Zanotti, Saint Laurent, Christian Louboutin and Gianvito Rossi. The fashion designer also favors stilettos from Amina Muaddi and Giuseppe Zanotti.

