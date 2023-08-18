×
Sofia Vergara Enjoys Quality Time With Family in Casual Style With White Chunky Shoes

Sofia Vergara was casually dressed as she took to Instagram while spending Thursday with her family and friends. The “America’s Got Talent” judge slipped into a pair of white shows that featured a canvas upper with a rounded toe and a chunky ribbed rubber platform sole. 

Vergara paired the casual shoes with a bright yellow cotton top with a slouched fit and elbow sleeves. She added a pair of light blue denim cargo pants with a ribbed waistline fastened by a cotton drawstring. 

The actress accessorized the look with an assortment of gold bracelets and rings. She also added a pair of blackout cat eye sunglasses and a black crossbody textured leather bag. The actress kept her light brown hair in a sleek style which complimented her minimal makeup that featured a mauve lip.

This summer, Vergara spent a lot of time vacationing in Europe. She posted to her Instagram last month from Capri, Italy wearing bodycon summer dresses with raffia sandals.

It comes as no surprise that the “Modern Family” actress has an envious shoe closet. The “Hot Pursuit” actress has been seen wearing luxury brands like Guiseppe Zanotti, Saint Laurent, Christian Louboutin, and Gianvito Rossi. She often slips into platform sandals or pointed-toe pumps for red-carpet appearances. If she’s not sporting a stiletto or blocked heel, she often favors mules, boots and sneakers from brands like Chloé and Puma.

The Columbian model has left her mark in the fashion industry working with many brands like Head & Shoulders and Covergirl. Vergara is also a brand ambassador for the Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana. Since announcing their partnership in 2020, she has acted as the face of the label and appeared in the ad campaign for the designer’s Devotion handbag collection.

Sofia Vergara
Sofia Vergara’s Street Style Evolution Through the Years
Shopping With FN
