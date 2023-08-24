Sofia Vergara Heads to ‘America’s Got Talent’ Set in Casadei Crochet Sandals

Sofia Vergara was photographed heading to set to film “America’s Got Talent” in Pasadena, Calif., yesterday. Reaching new heights, Vergara sported a pair of backless white platform sandal heels from Casadei.

The Donna Versilia pair featured chunky soles, breezy open toes and thick sturdy straps featuring a woven crochet-esque texture that took the style to the next level. Rounding out the set were block heels reaching around 3 to 4 inches in height, offering Vergara a moderate boost.

Sofia Vergara is seen arriving to an “America’s Got Talent” taping on Aug. 23. GC Images

Sandal heels, especially of the platform variety, are a mainstay in the Colombian-American thespian’s closet. In fact, height-bringing styles are pretty much all Vergara can be spotted in these days. Whether she’s heading to set or chilling at home, Vergara is likely wearing platforms.

A closer look at Sofia Vergara’s shoes. GC Images

Matching her footwear, Vergara donned a white-on-white ensemble comprised of a short-sleeved button-down accompanied by baggy cargo shorts. On the accessory front, the performer toted an olive green and black Dior tote with the French brand’s branding on the front. Additionally, Vergara sported black and white cat-eye sunnies from YSL that shaded her eyes.

Sofia Vergara is seen arriving to an “America’s Got Talent” taping on Aug. 23. GC Images

When it comes to footwear, Vergara usually favors tall platform sandals and pumps. Aside from stiletto and block-heeled styles, her rotation also includes trendy Gia Borghini mules, See by Chloé boots and Puma sneakers. Vergara’s made soaring heeled platform pumps and sandals her go-to’s over the years, often from top designers like Christian Louboutin, Saint Laurent and Gianvito Rossi.

Vergara is a fashion mainstay, tapped by Dolce & Gabbana as a brand ambassador and campaign star for its Devotion handbag. The actress also has her own line of apparel available at Walmart, as well as eyewear collections for Foster Grant.

