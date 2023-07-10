×
Sofia Vergara Pairs Bodycon Summer Dresses With Raffia Sandals on Capri Vacation

Sofia Vergara exuded vibrance as she posted to her Instagram story during her vacation in Capri, Italy. The “Modern Family” actress first posted a mirror selfie wearing an orange Cara Cara two-piece set composed of a tube top and midi skirt with an all-over floral print. The set is part of the brand’s spring 2023 collection.

She accessorized the look with two silver-toned bracelets and a statement ring. Vergara added a white quilted Chanel crossbody bag with the label’s intertwined C logo as the clasp and a linked chain.

The actress completed the look with a pair of raffia sandals. The heels were decorated with woven detailing along the toe and ankle strap. The sandals brought height to the look with a platform sole and block heels of 4 inches.

For her second look, Vergara switched into a green and white plaid Mara Hoffman midi dress that featured a sweetheart neckline and a fitted silhouette interrupted by a center slit at the hemline. Along with the Chanel crossbody bag, she accessorized the look with a gold choker and an assortment of rings and bracelets. 

The “Hot Pursuit” actress slipped into another pair of raffia sandals. The heels featured an almond toe and a canvas knot along the toe strap. The sandals also had a platform sole which was accompanied by a block heel that was about 4 inches tall. 

It comes as no surprise that Vergara has an envious shoe closet. The “Hot Pursuit” actress has been seen wearing luxury brands like Guiseppe Zanotti, Saint Laurent, Christian Louboutin, and Gianvito Rossi. She often slips into platform sandals or pointed-toe pumps for red-carpet appearances. If she’s not sporting a stiletto or blocked heel, she often favors mules, boots and sneakers from brands like Chloé and Puma.

Sofia Vergara’s Street Style Evolution Through the Years
