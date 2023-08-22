×
Sofia Vergara Soars in 6-Inch Amina Muaddi PVC Heels for ‘America’s Got Talent’

Sofia Vergara took off-duty style to new heights this week.

On Tuesday, Vergara stepped out in Los Angeles to begin filming a new season of “America’s Got Talent,” alongside co-star Heidi Klum. For the occasion, the “Modern Family” star wore a towering pair of FNAA-winning designer Amina Muaddi’s $1,330 Dalida mules — a clear PVC style with glossy platform soles and curved toe straps.

Sofia Vergara arrives to film “America’s Got Talent” in Los Angeles on Aug. 22, 2023.Snorlax / MEGA

Thick, curved clear heels totaling 5.5 inches in height finished the set with a sky-high height boost, providing the “Three Stooges” actress with an outfit base that was dynamic and slick. The see-through pair brought a dynamic finish to the rest of Vergara’s outfit, as well: a white button-down shirt, slightly tucked into a flared set of distressed blue denim jeans.

Amina Muaddi’s Dalida platform mules.Courtesy of Moda Operandi
A closer look at Vergara’s heels.Snorlax / MEGA

Vergara opted to accent her outfit with twisted gold earrings, as well as glossy black cat-eyed sunglasses and an olive green canvas Dior Book tote.

Sofia Vergara arrives to film “America’s Got Talent” in Los Angeles on Aug. 22, 2023.Snorlax / MEGA

Mules like Vergara’s have risen in popularity this year from their sleek, slip-on silhouettes, as well as daring clear textures and bases. Similar pairs often feature tall block or stiletto heels, paired with thick soles to create a smoother height difference. Styles have been released in both matte and transparent textures from a range of brands in recent months, including Aldo, Paris Texas and Gucci, among others.

For footwear, Vergara favors tall platform sandals and pumps. Aside from stiletto and block-heeled styles, the “Griselda” actress’ rotation also includes trendy Gia Borghini mules, See by Chloé boots and Puma sneakers. Vergara’s made soaring heeled platform pumps and sandals her go-to’s over the years, as well, often hailing from top brands including Christian Louboutin, Saint Laurent and Gianvito Rossi.

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Royce wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.

Sofia Vergara Soars in Amina Muaddi Heels for 'America's Got Talent'
