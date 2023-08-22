Sofia Vergara Soars in 6-Inch Amina Muaddi PVC Heels for ‘America’s Got Talent’

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sofia Vergara took off-duty style to new heights this week.
On Tuesday, Vergara stepped out in Los Angeles to begin filming a new season of “America’s Got Talent,” alongside co-star Heidi Klum. For the occasion, the “Modern Family” star wore a towering pair of FNAA-winning designer Amina Muaddi’s $1,330 Dalida mules — a clear PVC style with glossy platform soles and curved toe straps.
Thick, curved clear heels totaling 5.5 inches in height finished the set with a sky-high height boost, providing the “Three Stooges” actress with an outfit base that was dynamic and slick. The see-through pair brought a dynamic finish to the rest of Vergara’s outfit, as well: a white button-down shirt, slightly tucked into a flared set of distressed blue denim jeans.
Vergara opted to accent her outfit with twisted gold earrings, as well as glossy black cat-eyed sunglasses and an olive green canvas Dior Book tote.
Mules like Vergara’s have risen in popularity this year from their sleek, slip-on silhouettes, as well as daring clear textures and bases. Similar pairs often feature tall block or stiletto heels, paired with thick soles to create a smoother height difference. Styles have been released in both matte and transparent textures from a range of brands in recent months, including Aldo, Paris Texas and Gucci, among others.
For footwear, Vergara favors tall platform sandals and pumps. Aside from stiletto and block-heeled styles, the “Griselda” actress’ rotation also includes trendy Gia Borghini mules, See by Chloé boots and Puma sneakers. Vergara’s made soaring heeled platform pumps and sandals her go-to’s over the years, as well, often hailing from top brands including Christian Louboutin, Saint Laurent and Gianvito Rossi.
Aaron Royce is the Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Royce wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.
By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.