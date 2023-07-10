Sofia Sanchez Wears Custom Dress Inspired by First Barbie With Down Syndrome & White Boots at Movie Premiere

Actress and model Sofia Sanchez channeled the first-ever Barbie with Down syndrome at the star-studded world premiere of “Barbie” movie last night.

Hitting the pink carpet at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, the 14-year-old showed off a colorful floral shift dress with poofy sleeves. Like the doll, which Mattel released this past spring, Sanchez also wore an eye-catching pink necklace to accessorize the dress.

Sofia Sanchez attends the world premiere of “Barbie” in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Mattel specially designed the doll with the Down syndrome community in mind. “The doll’s puff-sleeved dress pattern features butterflies and yellow and blue colors, which are symbols and colors associated with Down syndrome awareness,” the toy manufacturer said in a press release.

The company made sure the doll’s accessories had meaning, too. “The doll’s pink pendant necklace with three upward chevrons represents the three copies of the 21st chromosome, which is the genetic material that causes the characteristics associated with Down syndrome. The three chevrons, or arrows, are a symbol that unites the Down syndrome community and are meant to represent ‘the lucky few’ who have someone with Down syndrome in their life.”

Sanchez’s dress was custom-made by children’s couture brand Doloris Petunia and features a whimsical hand-painted design with yellow and blue flowers and pink butterflies. As for shoes, the “Hunger Games” actress laced up a pair of white ankle boots set on a chunky platform sole with a block heel.

Sofia Sanchez attends the world premiere of “Barbie” in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Sanchez — who went viral years ago after proclaiming there’s nothing scary about Down syndrome —appeared on “Good Morning America” with the new Barbie doll in April.

“Barbie” will hit theaters on July 21. Directed by Gerta Gerwig, the film stars Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Dua Lipa, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae and more.

Related:

Barbiecore Looks Are Trending on Pink Carpet

Greta Gerwig Pops in Pink at ‘Barbie’ World Premiere