×
Read Next: Retail Intel: Schiaparelli Opens West Coast Boutique Inside Neiman Marcus Beverly Hills + More News
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Sofia Sanchez Wears Custom Dress Inspired by First Barbie With Down Syndrome & White Boots at Movie Premiere

Sofia Sanchez attends the World Premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - JULY 07: Ryan Gosling, Margot Robbie and America Ferrera pose during the photocall for the film 'Barbie' at Four Seasons Hotel Mexico City on July 07, 2023 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - JULY 07: Margot Robbie poses during the photocall for the film 'Barbie' at Four Seasons Hotel Mexico City on July 07, 2023 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
NAUCALPAN DE JUAREZ, MEXICO - JULY 06: Ryan Gosling, Margot Robbie and America Ferrera pose during the pink carpet for 'Barbie' at Plaza Parque Toreo on July 06, 2023 in Naucalpan de Juarez, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
NAUCALPAN DE JUAREZ, MEXICO - JULY 06: Margot Robbie poses during the pink carpet for 'Barbie' at Plaza Parque Toreo on July 06, 2023 in Naucalpan de Juarez, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
View Gallery
View Gallery47 Images
Share

Actress and model Sofia Sanchez channeled the first-ever Barbie with Down syndrome at the star-studded world premiere of “Barbie” movie last night.

Hitting the pink carpet at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, the 14-year-old showed off a colorful floral shift dress with poofy sleeves. Like the doll, which Mattel released this past spring, Sanchez also wore an eye-catching pink necklace to accessorize the dress.

sofia Sanchez attends the World Premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Sofia Sanchez attends the world premiere of “Barbie” in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Mattel specially designed the doll with the Down syndrome community in mind. “The doll’s puff-sleeved dress pattern features butterflies and yellow and blue colors, which are symbols and colors associated with Down syndrome awareness,” the toy manufacturer said in a press release.

The company made sure the doll’s accessories had meaning, too. “The doll’s pink pendant necklace with three upward chevrons represents the three copies of the 21st chromosome, which is the genetic material that causes the characteristics associated with Down syndrome. The three chevrons, or arrows, are a symbol that unites the Down syndrome community and are meant to represent ‘the lucky few’ who have someone with Down syndrome in their life.”

Sanchez’s dress was custom-made by children’s couture brand Doloris Petunia and features a whimsical hand-painted design with yellow and blue flowers and pink butterflies. As for shoes, the “Hunger Games” actress laced up a pair of white ankle boots set on a chunky platform sole with a block heel.

sofia Sanchez attends the World Premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Sofia Sanchez attends the world premiere of “Barbie” in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Sanchez — who went viral years ago after proclaiming there’s nothing scary about Down syndrome —appeared on “Good Morning America” with the new Barbie doll in April.

“Barbie” will hit theaters on July 21. Directed by Gerta Gerwig, the film stars Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Dua Lipa, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae and more.

Related:
Barbiecore Looks Are Trending on Pink Carpet
Greta Gerwig Pops in Pink at ‘Barbie’ World Premiere

Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig, Simu Liu and Hari Nef at the premiere of "Barbie" held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
‘Barbie’ Movie Los Angeles Premiere Red Carpet Arrivals
View Gallery113 Images
Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Sofia Sanchez Wears Dress Inspired by Down Syndrome Barbie at Premiere
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad