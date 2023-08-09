Sofia Richie Lets Her Feet Breathe in Thong Sandals While Making a Case for Chevron Prints in Missoni

Sofia Richie shared a casual outfit picture recently on her Instagram page.

The social media personality was outfitted in a chevron set, a controversial print. The set included a multicolored cardigan in a slightly oversized style and matching wide-legged Missoni trousers in a high-waisted style. Richie’s cardigan was layered overtop a simple and casual black tank top.

Chevron print originated in Greece 1800 BC but briefly returned to the spotlight in the 2010s. The timeless print is a divisive one and includes horizontal zigzag stripes often coupled alongside other shades. The print was first popularized during the Art Deco movement of the ’20s and ’30s

On the accessories front, Richie toted a tan and cream mini bag worn in tandem with a gold chain pendant necklace and pink cat-eye sunnies.

Soaking up the summer sun, Richie stepped out in a pair of black flip-flops that allowed her feet to breathe. The casual pair was composed of matt black uppers with a slip-on fit and thin thong straps that separated the star’s toes.

Flip-flops are a must-have for many stars, especially during the warmer months. The shoe style is widely available from many high and low-end brands including The Row, Melissa, Tom Ford, Crocs and Old Navy among others. The footwear comes in a wide range of styles.

Amanda Seyfried, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Sofia Vergara, Hailey Bieber and Jennifer Lopez are just some of the stars who have also been spotted sporting the ever-popular flip-flop trend.

On the footwear front, Richie typically wears a range of styles and brands. The star can be seen in strappy sandals and pointed-toe pumps on the red carpet from Andrea Wazen, Tom Ford and Giuseppe Zanotti. She’s also been spotted wearing Celine loafers, as well as Chanel, Nike, APL and Adidas sneakers while off-duty.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Related:

Best Platform Sandals

Cute Summer Sandals