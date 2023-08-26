Sofia Richie Gets Fall Ready in The Row Patent Leather Pumps & Breezy Tae Park Wine-Colored Top

Sofia Richie shared a slideshow of outfit photos on her Instagram today. The snapshots were accompanied by a caption that read, “Bordeaux season ♥️.”

Flattering her feet, the social media star donned a pair of The Row “Lana” pumps in beige. Retailing for $1,090, Richie’s footwear was crafted out of durable and glossy neutral patent leather and featured thin heels standing at 4 inches, along arched soles, sharp knife-like triangular toes with squared-off points and a walkable sturdy construction.

Although simple in construction and color, Richie’s footwear offered her look a sturdy and neutral base. Neutral pumps in shades of white, beige, brown and even black often offer the wearer’s ensemble a clean appearance, especially when paired with more colorful or daring pieces. Pointed-toe pumps, especially the neutral variety, are go-to styles for many celebrities, Richie included.

Getting ready for fall, the model was outfitted in a wine-colored sheer “Kite” top from Tae Park featuring a high neckline and a belted waist. The top was made of a breezy and slightly sheer fabric perfect for fall.

On the bottom, Richie donned a flowing maxi-style knitted skort in a tan hue that sat low on her hips. Rounding out her look, the fashionista toted a wine-colored mini bag made of structural and shiny patent leather and gold hardware. Offering her look a bit of shine, Richie also sported an array of gold jewelry. The star’s hair was worn parted down the middle and styled in face-framing waves.

The Row “Lana” pumps. The Row

On the footwear front, Richie typically wears a range of styles and brands. The star can be seen in strappy sandals and pointed-toe pumps on the red carpet from Andrea Wazen, Tom Ford and Giuseppe Zanotti. She’s also been spotted wearing Celine loafers, as well as Chanel, Nike, APL and Adidas sneakers while off-duty.

