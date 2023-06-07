×
Read Next: Kate Middleton Plays Rugby in Joggers and White Athletic Sneakers
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Sofia Richie Gets Sporty-Chic in GymShark Tank Top With Sleek Leggings & Nike Sneakers

Sofia Richie, Los Angeles, GymShark Set, Nike Sneakers
Sofia Richie out in Los Angeles on June 5, 2023.
GC Images
Share

Sofia Richie showcased her sleek workout style during her latest outing. The model was spotted leaving a venue in Los Angeles on Monday.

Richie looked sporty-chic in all-black attire for the daytime affair. The media personality wore a full workout set by GymShark.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 05: Sofia Richie is seen at the Chateau Marmont on June 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
Sofia Richie out in Los Angeles on June 5, 2023.GC Images

Her wardrobe consisted of the GymShark Vital Seamless 2.0 Midi Tank. The lightweight piece featured a seamless design with sweat-wicking tech, breathable marl mesh dots and was decorated heat-sealed GymShark logo. Richie teamed the top with GymShark’s Elevate Leggings. The high-waist bottoms are made with recycled nylon and stretchy RSLE fabric.

Richie amped up her look with several accessories including diamond stud earrings and layered necklaces, and a cream shoulder bag. She covered her eyes with oval-printed sunglasses and carried her essential items in a cream shoulder bag.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 05: Sofia Richie is seen at the Chateau Marmont on June 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
A closer look at Sofia Richie’s Nike sneakers in Los Angeles on June 5, 2023. GC Images

Richie’s hair was parted in the middle and styled in cascading loose waves. As for makeup, she went with soft glam and a neutral pout.  

Sticking to a monochromatic moment, Richie completed her look with Nike sneakers. The shoes featured mesh uppers, a white cushioned outsole, and thin laces.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 05: Sofia Richie is seen at the Chateau Marmont on June 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
Sofia Richie out in Los Angeles on June 5, 2023. GC Images

When it comes to fashion, Sofia tends to gravitate towards styles that are modern and trendy. From little black dresses to Old Hollywood-style gowns, athleisure, and denim alike, she knows how to keep all her looks tailored to perfection without losing the ability to have a little fun with each look.

For footwear, she will likely complement her outfits with stylish pumps, fun sandals, trendy boots, and sneakers. Richie is a fashion world mainstay, having dropped capsule collections with Frankie’s Bikinis, PrettyLittleThing, Macy’s Bar III label and Missguided, and even co-designed a collection for House of Harlow 1960 with big sister Nicole Richie.

PHOTOS: Flip through the gallery to see Sofia Richie’s best street style moments. 

About the Author:

Ashley Rushford is the Digital Editor for Footwear News. She writes and edits stories about celebrity style, the latest fashion trends, shoe releases and exclusive interviews. Ashley received her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and Media Studies from Rutgers University and has written for publications like Essence Magazine and Black Enterprise.

Related:

Best Nike Running Shoes For Women

Best Nike Workout Shoes

Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Sofia Richie Serves Sleek Workout Style in Leggings & Nike Sneakers
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

With LIV Pairing, PGA Tour Preserves Contentious Tax-Exempt Status
With LIV Pairing, PGA Tour Preserves Contentious Tax-Exempt Status
Saks CEO to Vendors: Luxury Sales Stay Soft
wwd
Saks CEO to Vendors: Luxury Sales Stay Soft
12 Steamiest LGBTQ+ Love Scenes Ever Filmed
12 Steamiest LGBTQ+ Love Scenes Ever Filmed
Denim Takes a Sartorial Direction at Denim PV
.cls-1{fill:#231f20;}.cls-2{fill:#ed1c24;fill-rule:evenodd;}
Denim Takes a Sartorial Direction at Denim PV
PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad