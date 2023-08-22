Sofia Richie Elevates Chocolate Denim With Leather Heels

Sofia Richie took a nonchalant approach to neutral dressing from head to toe.

On Monday, the socialite posed in a new post on Instagram, wearing a set of versatile heels. Richie’s style featured smooth, pale beige leather uppers, completed by elongated pointed toes with faintly squared tips. The close-countered nude set was finished with thin heels and dark soles, bringing them an equally neutral base.

Heels like Richie’s are a versatile wardrobe staple, often favored for their ability to sharply finish both casual and formal outfits. Styles in a range of heights often include closed toes and counters atop thin heels, with the most popular featuring black, brown and beige leather or suede uppers. The silhouette’s classic nature has made it a regular release throughout the year from a range of labels, as seen in new summer styles from Franco Sarto, Sam Edelman and Stuart Weitzman, among others.

The footwear brought a slick finish to Richie’s tonal outfit: a chocolate-brown denim trucker jacket and matching wide-legged trousers, layered atop a black crewneck T-shirt. Her set was further elevated through an array of nostalgic accessories for added flair: glossy black square-framed sunglasses, layered gold bangles and two bejeweled rings, as well as gold huggie earrings and barrel-style shoulder bag crafted from light brown suede. It also marked her latest nonchalant fashion moment in recent weeks, following her Saturday outing in a lemon-yellow jacket and black jeans with a black Hermès Kelly clutch.

On the footwear front, Richie typically wears a range of versatile shoe styles. The model can be seen in strappy sandals and pointed-toe pumps on the red carpet from Andrea Wazen, Tom Ford and Giuseppe Zanotti. She’s also been spotted wearing Celine loafers, as well as Chanel, Nike, APL and Adidas sneakers while off-duty. Richie is also a fashion world mainstay, having released capsule collections with Frankie’s Bikinis, PrettyLittleThing, Macy’s Bar III label and Missguided, and even co-designed a collection for House of Harlow 1960 with big sister Nicole Richie.

Related:

Most Comfortable Women’s Dress Shoes

Best Work Shoes for Women

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Aaron wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.