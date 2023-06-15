Sofia Richie Celebrates With Chanel in Black Bow Bodysuit, Sheer Skirt and Metallic Mary Janes

Sofia Richie spent a night out with Chanel in a sleek monochrome look.

The social media personality posted to her Instagram showing off her latest Chanel ‘fit. Richie posted the outfit she wore to a Chanel dinner, held on Wednesday night in Beverly Hills. She wore a black tulle skirt worn over a black bodysuit from the French luxury house’s spring and summer 2022 collection.

The bodysuit featured a keyhole cutout and a large black bow detail, while the skirt featured embellishments and pleating. Richie added a black belt and bracelets, and she carried a white ball bag.

For her footwear, the Nudestix Beauty Director added a pair of silver Mary Janes to the outfit. Her metallic heels featured a sharp pointed toe, a thin strap across the uppers and a heel reaching at least 3 inches in height.

When it comes to fashion, Richie tends to gravitate towards styles that are modern and trendy. From little black dresses to Old Hollywood-style gowns, athleisure, and denim alike, she knows how to keep all her looks tailored to perfection without losing the ability to have a little fun with each look.

For footwear, she will likely complement her outfits with stylish pumps, fun sandals, trendy boots, and sneakers. Richie is a fashion world mainstay, having dropped capsule collections with Frankie’s Bikinis, PrettyLittleThing, Macy’s Bar III label and Missguided, and even co-designed a collection for House of Harlow 1960 with big sister Nicole Richie.

PHOTOS: See all of the looks from Chanel’s 2024 Cruise Collection in Los Angeles.

About the Author:

Tara Larson is the editorial assistant for Footwear News. She mainly covers topics from celebrity style to new footwear launches and collaborations. She also serves as the assistant to editorial director Michael Atmore. Prior to joining Footwear News, she worked for Esquire and Traditional Home.

Related:

Cute Summer Sandals

Best Platform Sandals