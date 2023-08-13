Snoop Dogg Performs in Converse’s Chuck Taylor All Star Sneakers for Hip Hop 50 Live

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Snoop Dogg brought a burst of groovy prints to the stage while celebrating hip-hop’s 50th anniversary.

On Friday, the rapper performed at Hip Hop 50 Live at Yankee Stadium in New York City — an event held to celebrate the musical genre’s landmark anniversary, which also included performances from Run DMC, Lil Wayne and FN‘s August cover stars Remy Ma and Fat Joe. For the occasion, Snoop Dogg laced into a set of Converse’s $65 Chuck Taylor All Star Classic sneakers, which featured white canvas high-top uppers punctuated by the brand’s signature star symbols on each side.

Snoop Dogg performs onstage during Hip Hop 50 Live at Yankee Stadium in New York City on Aug. 11, 2023. Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Snoop Dogg’s classic Converse shoes were secured with silver eyelets woven through with dark blue laces. The set was finished with white rubber outsoles with a treaded base, as well as its signature capped white rubber toes and thin red side trim — all bringing a nostalgic finish to the rapper’s outfit.

Converse’s Chuck Taylor All Star Classic sneakers. Courtesy of Converse

A closer look at Snoop Dogg’s sneakers. Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Indeed, for the occasion, Snoop Dogg opted to coordinate his outfit to his shoes. The “Ain’t No Fun” rapper wore a white sweatsuit for the occasion, consisting of a matching sweatshirt and sweatpants prominently featuring dark blue paisley-printed paneling. The casual set included zipped sleeves, as well as embellished lettering proclaiming “Snoop Dogg” for a personalized touch.

The “Lay Low” rapper opted to finish his outfit with black heart-shaped sunglasses and a gold necklace, notably strung with bejeweled Converse sneaker pendants — one green, one blue — that hinted at his own shoe style.

Snoop Dogg performs onstage during Hip Hop 50 Live at Yankee Stadium in New York City on Aug. 11, 2023. Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Snoop Dogg’s shoe style is colorful and eclectic. The rapper regularly wears sneakers in a range of silhouettes and styles on and off the red carpet, hailing from brands including Converse, Adidas and Skechers — whom he even collaborated with on a capsule collection in 2023. For especially formal occasions, however, the “Doggystyle” musician often laces into brogues and wingtip shoes from brands including Stacy Adams.

In addition to Skechers, Snoop Dogg has also dropped co-branded shoes and capsule lines over the years with a range of brands, including Adidas, Philipp Plein and Duke & Dexter.

