Skai Jackson Slips On Strappy Sandals and Sheer Naeem Khan Straw Skirt at Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood 2023

Skai Jackson brought all the summer vibes at Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood event yesterday in Los Angeles.

On her feet, Jackson stepped out in a pair of sleek nude sandals featuring shiny neutral leather uppers with angular vamps and a sturdy, strap-heavy construction that crossed over the top of her toes and around her ankles that secured the pair in place.

Skai Jackson at the Variety Power of Young Hollywood Event at NeueHouse Hollywood on August 10, 2023 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Jackson’s footwear also featured 3 to 4 inches stiletto heels, a standard size for many sandal heels. The pair are and have always been a classic closet staple for many celebrities, especially given the warmer weather. In general, Jackson seems to have a love for the style, donning heeled sandals for both high-profile and casual occasions.

Feeling tropical, the “The Watsons Go To Birmingham” actress was clad in a full Naeem Khan spring 2023 look that evoked the sun, sea and warm weather. Jackson’s look heavily incorporated woven straw elements, including a bandeau top and a multi-layered maxi skirt.

A closer look at Skai Jackson’s shoes. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Both her top and bottom were crafted out of sheer fabric, which meant that the actress had to wear neutral undergarments that matched her skin tone layered underneath to provide herself extra coverage. Jackson’s skirt also utilized blooming floral motifs along with a tasseled effect, offering the piece a whimsical appearance.

She coordinated with a Jimmy Choo clutch.

Jackson got her first taste of fame as Zuri Ross in the Disney Channel sitcom “Jessie.” Since then, the actress has been able to flex her fashion muscles on some of the world’s biggest red carpets. Jackson’s footwear game is strong, centering around neutral tones and summery and sophisticated silhouettes. The star is a fan of strappy thong and heeled sandals, vinyl boots and the occasional athletic sneaker from brands like Jimmy Choo, Giuseppe Zanotti, Schutz, Femme LA, Charles & Keith and Tom Ford just to name a few.

Skai Jackson at the Variety Power of Young Hollywood Event at NeueHouse Hollywood on August 10, 2023 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Related:

Most comfortable women’s shoes.

Best shoes for ankle support.