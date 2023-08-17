Simone Biles Reunites With Husband Jonathan Owens in Cowboy Boots on the Sidelines

Simone Biles reunited with her husband and Green Bay Packers’ safety Jonathan Owens at the team’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Friday. The Olympian embraced Owens in a pair of white cowboy boots, after cheering on the sidelines.

The classic southern shoes featured a sleek silhouette that started at knee level and cascaded down into a pointed-toe. The boots brought slight height to the look with a brown wooden block heel that was about 1 inch tall.

Biles paired the boots with a white Green Packers jersey with her husband’s last name on the back of the jersey as well as his number, 34. She paired the top with light blue unhemmed denim shorts.

The gymnast accessorized the look with a sparkling tennis bracelet, a pendant necklace that read “Owens” and a pair of gold hoops.

The couple tied the knot this past May at a beach-side wedding where Biles walked down the aisle in a high-slit dress and 5-inch heels. While Owens started the NFL preseason a couple of weeks ago, Biles has been focusing on returning to gymnastics as the Paris Olympics approach. For the first time in two years, the gymnast competed at the Core Hydration Classic earlier this month. She made a remarkable comeback as she placed first in the competition with an all-around score of 59.1.

The Olympic gold medalist tends to gravitate towards classic and minimal footwear. If she is making a red carpet appearance, she likes to pair her glamorous ensembles with strappy sandals or peep-toe pumps. The gymnast’s shoe closet is filled with styles from designer labels like Christian Louboutin, Saint Laurent, and Badgley Mischka. While in the athletic industry, she has collected numerous pairs of sneakers from Nike, APL and Adidas.