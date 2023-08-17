×
Simone Biles Reunites With Husband Jonathan Owens in Cowboy Boots on the Sidelines

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 28: Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens pose on the field prior to Game One of the 2022 World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on October 28, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Simone Biles is seen arriving at 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' in Los Angeles, California. NON-EXCLUSIVE September 23, 2021. 23 Sep 2021 Pictured: Simone Biles. Photo credit: JOCE/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA790058_024.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Quen Blackwell attends the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, on 12 September 2021. Photo: Vinnie Levine. 12 Sep 2021 Pictured: Simone Biles attends the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, on 12 September 2021. Photo: Vinnie Levine. Photo credit: Vinnie Levine / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA786608_054.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Olympic Gymnast Simone Biles appears in Times Square for SK-II Beauty Campaign. 03 Mar 2020 Pictured: NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 03: Olympic Gymnast Simone Biles appears in Times Square for SK-II Beauty Campaign on March 03, 2020 in New York City. Photo credit: Ron Adar / M10s / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA623728_006.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Olympian Simone Biles is seen leaving Good Morning America. . 11 Dec 2018 Pictured: Simone Biles. Photo credit: Joe Russo / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA323226_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Simone Biles reunited with her husband and Green Bay Packers’ safety Jonathan Owens at the team’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Friday. The Olympian embraced Owens in a pair of white cowboy boots, after cheering on the sidelines.

The classic southern shoes featured a sleek silhouette that started at knee level and cascaded down into a pointed-toe. The boots brought slight height to the look with a brown wooden block heel that was about 1 inch tall.

Biles paired the boots with a white Green Packers jersey with her husband’s last name on the back of the jersey as well as his number, 34. She paired the top with light blue unhemmed denim shorts.

The gymnast accessorized the look with a sparkling tennis bracelet, a pendant necklace that read “Owens” and a pair of gold hoops.

The couple tied the knot this past May at a beach-side wedding where Biles walked down the aisle in a high-slit dress and 5-inch heels. While Owens started the NFL preseason a couple of weeks ago, Biles has been focusing on returning to gymnastics as the Paris Olympics approach. For the first time in two years, the gymnast competed at the Core Hydration Classic earlier this month. She made a remarkable comeback as she placed first in the competition with an all-around score of 59.1.  

The Olympic gold medalist tends to gravitate towards classic and minimal footwear. If she is making a red carpet appearance, she likes to pair her glamorous ensembles with strappy sandals or peep-toe pumps. The gymnast’s shoe closet is filled with styles from designer labels like Christian Louboutin, Saint Laurent, and Badgley Mischka. While in the athletic industry, she has collected numerous pairs of sneakers from Nike, APL and Adidas.

Gymnast Simone Biles wearing an Aliette dress, Christian Louboutin shoes, and Matteo jewelry while carrying a Judith Leiber bag arrives at the 6th Annual InStyle Awards 2021 held at the Getty Center on November 15, 2021 in Los Angeles, California, United States. 15 Nov 2021 Pictured: Simone Biles. Photo credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA806014_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Simone Biles’ Sleek Style Through The Years
Simone Biles Reunites With Husband Jonathan Owens in Cowboy Boots
