Simone Ashley Sees Green in Tweed Valentino Dress and Studded Sandals at Veuve Clicquot’s 2023 Polo Classic

Simone Ashley brought a burst of classic style to the 2023 Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic.

The “Bridgerton” star made a bright arrival to the event at Liberty State Park in Jersey City, New Jersey on Saturday, wearing a tonal green tweed minidress. Hailing from Valentino, Ashley’s $4,200 dress featured short sleeves and a rounded neckline, all with smooth white trim for a retro finish. A whimsically practical touch was added with two trimmed front pockets, each topped with gleaming gold “V” logos.

Simone Ashley attends the 2023 Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic at Liberty State Park in Jersey City, New Jersey on June 3, 2023. Roy Rochlin

Ashley’s outfit was smoothly finished with small gold hoop earrings and black cat-eye sunglasses, as well as Valentino’s white $2,890 Rockstud shoulder bag: a matte leather flap-style handbag with a curved shoulder strap, accented by monochrome white pyramid stud trim.

(L-R): Danai Gurira and Simone Ashley attend the 2023 Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic at Liberty State Park in Jersey City, New Jersey on June 3, 2023. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

During the occasion, Ashley also mingled with friends and associated including Veuve Clicquot president Jean-Marc Gallot and “Black Panther” star Danai Gurira.

(L-R): Jean-Marc Gallot and Simone Ashley attend the 2023 Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic at Liberty State Park in Jersey City, New Jersey on June 3, 2023. Roy Rochlin

When it came to footwear, Ashley laced into a pair of ankle-wrapped Valentino sandals to complete her outfit with a summery edge. The actress’ $980 Rockstud Polymer style featured smooth dusky pink leather uppers with rounded toes, complete with short 0.6-inch heels for a subtle height boost. Her set gained a slick finish, however, with its detailed toe, slingback and wraparound ankle straps: clear polymer strips with leather trim, all lined in gleaming platinum-hued pyramid studs. The pair brought a sharp finish to Ashley’s chic attire for the occasion, while still remaining dynamic in their own right.

A closer look at Ashley’s Valentino sandals. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

The Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic celebrated the start of summer with a polo match at Liberty State Park. Sponsored by Veuve Clicquot champagne, the 2023 event featured lawn picnics and Veuve-themed VIP tents. The occasion also drew a range of celebrity guests, including Emma Stone, Nicky Hilton, Gayle King, Lara Eurdolian, Patrick Janelle, Danai Gurira and Simone Ashley.

PHOTOS: See all the stars at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic 2023 in the gallery.

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. As a day-to-night dresser, he favors boots, loafers and vintage-inspired denim that can be worn from the office to any number of after-hours soirées — particularly with a ‘90s grunge or punk rock-inspired twist. In his spare time, Royce enjoys reading, discovering New York’s secret gardens and hunting for the perfect pair of combat boots.