Sienna Miller and Boyfriend Oli Green Served Some PDA in Full Ralph Lauren Outfits at the American Designer’s Party at Wimbledon



Sienna Miller made a sartorial appearance at Ralph Lauren’s star studded event at Wimbledon. The American designer held a party in collaboration with Vogue celebrating the annual tennis championship that gathered celebrities including Alexa Chung, Jourdan Dunn, Lila Moss and others.

Today, Miller hit the courts for the occasion with boyfriend Oli Green. As most guests did, the “Extrapolations” star’s outfit was head to toe Ralph Lauren and it featured a pinstripe linen and cotton suit with a loose fit belted jacket and flared pants that went down to the floor. Green opted for a classic fitted black suit, also by Ralph Lauren, and black tassel loafers with a slightly pointed toe.

Sienna Miller and Oli Green, wearing Ralph Lauren, attends the Polo Ralph Lauren & British Vogue event during the Wimbledon Championship on July 9, 2023 in Wimbledon. WireImage

Miller also carried a mini Basket Bag by Ralph Lauren Collection. The $1,600 model is handcrafted in Italy and inspired by vintage baskets and it features a handwoven patent construction juxtaposed with vachetta leather handles, a removable shoulder strap and lined with cotton canvas.

Although her shoe choice wasn’t visible due to the length and flare of her trousers, it seems very likely that Miller completed her ensemble with a pair of platform sandals to add a few extra inches of height 70’s flair to her look.

Sienna Miller, wearing Ralph Lauren, attends the Polo Ralph Lauren & British Vogue event during The Championships, Wimbledon at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 9, 2023 in Wimbledon. WireImage

Besides an impressive career in film and theater, Sienna Miller is a bona fide fashion icon since she stepped into the limelight in the early 2000’s thanks to her roles in movies like “Alfie” and her relationship with Jude Law. Since then, she’s been a staple in the front rows of her favorite brands that include Gucci, Burberry, Ralph Lauren, Dior and Miu Miu.

