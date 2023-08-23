×
Sheryl Lee Ralph Pops in Cap-Toe Clogs for ‘Diva 2.0’ Book Signing

Sheryl Lee Ralph signs copies of her new book 'Diva 2.0: 12 Life Lessons From Me For You!' followed by a lecture at Parkway Central Library in Philadelphia. Credit Image: Photo Image Press via ZUMA Press Wire Pictured: Sheryl Lee Ralph Ref: SPL9852160 220823 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Zuma / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: 310-525-5808 UK: 020 8126 1009 eamteam@shutterstock.com World Rights, No Argentina Rights, No Belgium Rights, No China Rights, No Czechia Rights, No Finland Rights, No France Rights, No Hungary Rights, No Japan Rights, No Mexico Rights, No Netherlands Rights, No Norway Rights, No Peru Rights, No Portugal Rights, No Slovenia Rights, No Sweden Rights, No Taiwan Rights, No United Kingdom Rights
Sheryl Lee Ralph signs copies of her new book "Diva 2.0: 12 Life Lessons From Me For You!" followed by a lecture at Parkway Central Library in Philadelphia on Aug. 22, 2023.
Zuma / SplashNews.com
Sheryl Lee Ralph looked vibrant as she spoke at the Parkway Central Library in Philadelphia on Tuesday. Just before the lecture, she signed copies of her second book, “Diva 2.0: 12 Life Lessons From Me For You!,” which came out this past February.

The “Abbott Elementary” star slipped into a pair of white clogs. The backless silhouette featured a sleek silhouette with contrast coming from the black cap toe. The clogs were completed by a light wood platform sole and a block heel that was about 3 inches tall.

Ralph paired the heels with a hot pink satin top with a polo collar and elbow sleeves. The set was completed with a matching pair of wide-leg trousers. 

The actress completed the look with a silver-toned pendant necklace, a tennis bracelet, a pair of diamond studs, and a set of sparkling rings. She completed the look with a smartwatch with a white band and a crossbody bag with a gold-linked chain.

Ralph opted for another vibrant look when she appeared on Fox 29’s “Good Day” morning show the day before to promote the new book. She was seen heading into the talk show in a flowy green V-neck blouse with a pair of tie-dye platform clogs.

For the past year, the singer has been styled by her daughter Ivy Coco. In an exclusive interview with FN in April, she revealed that the stylist put together the fiery red jumpsuit and peep-toe heels she wore for her performance at the 2023 Super Bowl. She also shared that fashion has had a presence in the family for generations. “She came to it naturally spending time with my mother Miss Ivy who was one of Jamaica’s most celebrated designers,” Ralph said.

