Sheryl Lee Ralph Bursts With Color in Tie-Dye Platform Clogs to Promote ‘Diva 2.0’ Book

Sheryl Lee Ralph went with a bold shoe look as she was seen heading to an appearance on Fox 29’s “Good Day” morning show in Philadelphia on Tuesday. The “Abbott Elementary” star was there to promote her second book, “Diva 2.0 12 Life Lesson From Me For You!,” which came out earlier this year.

Ralph was outfitted in a vibrant green ensemble for the occasion. She wore a flowy V-neck blouse with long sleeves and matching pleated trousers boasting billowy wide legs.

Sheryl Lee Ralph is seen heading into the FOX 29 Studios in Philadelphia, Pa. on Tuesday. Ouzounova / SplashNews.com

The actress’ shoes were what really stood out, though. On foot, Ralph showed off a pair of tie-dye platform clogs similar to Crocs’ latest release. The thick-soled style elevated her look by at least 3 inches. The shoes featured hole cutouts throughout and a slingback ankle strap for secure footing.

A closer look at Sheryl Lee Ralph’s tie-dye clogs. GC Images

Talking with FN in April, Ralph revealed that her daughter Ivy Coco has been serving as her stylist and helped her get dressed for her performance at the 2023 Super Bowl. She also divulged her biggest shoe splurge. “I spent $1,500 on a pair of Gucci boots that actually paid for themselves in compliments,” she shared.