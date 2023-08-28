‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Star Shea Couleé Shines in Gold Sandals at Streamy Awards 2023 Red Carpet

Drag queen Shea Couleé made a high-shine statement on the red carpet for the 2023 Streamy Awards.

Couleé — who won season 5 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars” — hit the carpet at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Sunday night, wearing a shiny pair of metallic gold sandals. The artist’s style featured an open-toed silhouette, complete with curved toe straps.

Shea Couleé attends the 2023 Streamy Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Aug. 27, 2023. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Thin ankle and slingback straps completed Couleé’s shoes with added security, with its thin stiletto heels bringing her attire a slick height boost. The pair also matched the shimmer of her outfit, as well: a blue, red and green floral jacquard blazer by Christopher John Rogers, layered atop a silky pleated blue minidress by Robert Wun. Couleé opted to finish her outfit — and further accent the popular emerging luxury designers’ pieces — with a wide buckled Valentino belt, two thin pendant necklaces and gleaming green statement earrings.

Couleé’s sandals are a versatile shoe trend, favored for their ability to dress up both formal and casual outfits. Open-toed styles in metallic fabrics and finishes have been popular for decades due to their statement-making shine, often in gold or silver hues. Similar pairs are released year-round, as well, with new styles seen in spring collections from brands including Schutz, Sam Edelman and Larroudé.

A closer look at Coulee’s heels. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

The Streamy Awards celebrate the top digital social media talents, agencies and brands across various platforms. This year’s ceremony is hosted by MatPat of Game Theorists, with nominees including Charli D’Amelio, Shay Mitchell, Alix Earle and Pink Pantheress.

