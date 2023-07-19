×
Shay Mitchell Soars in Padded Mules and Leather Shorts at Expedia Group’s One Key Launch Party

Shay Mitchell made a sleek statement while in Manhattan.

On Tuesday night, Mitchell attended Expedia Group’s launch event for its new One Key loyalty program at the Standard High Line in New York City. For the occasion, the Béis founder wore a collared cream leather crop top by the Australian label Oknesuded. Her $795 piece was smoothly paired with its matching high-waisted $750 flared shorts, each accented by square pockets with brass button clasps for a utilitarian effect.

Shay MitchellDave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Expedia

Mitchell opted to complete her outfit with a set of gleaming gold teardrop post earrings, as well as a sparkling diamond tennis bracelet and cocktail ring. The “Dollface” actress‘ attire was also paired with a small black top-handle bag, creating a contrasting neutral palette — also seen while she mingled with friends including actress Nina Dobrev.

(L-R): Nina Dobrev and Shay MitchellDave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Expedia

When it came to footwear, Mitchel slipped on a sleek pair of black mules to finish her outfit. The “Pretty Little Liars” star’s set featured a pointed-toe base with sharp triangular toes, topped by curved open-toed padded straps. Thin heels finished the pair with a sharp height boost that complemented her two-toned palette, which the actress whimsically paired with a pale pink pedicure — fitting, as her Béis label just launched an all-pink capsule collection with Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” film.

A closer look at Michell’s heels.Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Expedia

Mitchell’s shoe style is sleek and trendy. The actress often wears pointed-toe pumps and booties that complement her contemporary, faintly edgy personal style, often hailing from luxury brands including Gianvito Rossi, Louis Vuitton and Sophia Webster. Mitchell also regularly slips on heeled sandals, mules and chunky loafers in trendy silhouettes and colors, hailing from labels like Amina Muaddi, Sophia Webster and Femme LA. The actress’ off-duty rotation regularly includes loafers and lace-up sneakers from Miu Miu, Nike and Gucci, among others.

