Shay Mitchell Flatters Her Feet in Triple-Strap Sandals at ‘Barbie’ Premiere Los Angeles With Retro Shushu/Tong Corset Minidress

Shay Mitchell, barbie premiere, los angeles, black corset mini dress, stappy sandals, headband
Margot Robbie and Nicki Minaj at the premiere of "Barbie" held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Dua Lipa at the premiere of "Barbie" held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Gal Gadot at the premiere of "Barbie" held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Nicki Minaj at the premiere of "Barbie" held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Shay Mitchell joined several stars at the Los Angeles premiere of “Barbie” on Sunday evening.

The “Pretty Little Liars” alum wore a black and white minidress from Shushu/Tong with a corset bodice with a flared miniskirt and a white strapless top. The retro-inspired dress also featured a small sparkly bow at the center of the white panel.

Shay Mitchell, barbie premiere, los angeles, black corset mini dress, stappy sandals, headband
Shay Mitchell at the premiere of “Barbie” in Los Angeles.Michael Buckner/Variety

Mitchell added a wide black headband, small stud earrings, a thin bracelet and carried a small black top handle bag. For shoes, Mitchell slipped into a pair of strappy sandals. She wore black sandals with triple straps and a heel that reached at least 4 inches in height.

Shay Mitchell at the premiere of "Barbie" held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Shay Mitchell at the premiere of “Barbie” in Los Angeles.Michael Buckner for Variety

The actress’ footwear choices are typically refined and sharp. She tends to go for pointed-toe pumps, boots and sandals in neutral, colorful or metallic hues from high-end brands like Bottega Veneta, Gucci, Fendi and The Attico, while her off-duty looks consist of stylish sandals and slides, from Chanel and Steve Madden, and sneakers from Nike, New Balance and Common Projects.

As the founder of the travel accessory brand Beis, Mitchell had a professional connection to the upcoming film. Beis is launching a Barbie collaboration on July 19 with bright pink colorways of their popular pieces.

To promote the new collection, Mitchell posted a few videos to her TikTok page, channeling Barbie’s style.

@shaymitchell

This was WAY harder than it looked!

♬ Barbie World (with Aqua) [From Barbie The Album] – Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice & Aqua

The “Barbie” film features Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera and more stars. Directed by Greta Gerwig, the dramatic comedy will release in theaters on July 21.

About the Author:

Tara Larson is the editorial assistant for Footwear News. She mainly covers topics from celebrity style to new footwear launches and collaborations. She also serves as the assistant to editorial director Michael Atmore. Prior to joining Footwear News, she worked for Esquire and Traditional Home.

Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig, Simu Liu and Hari Nef at the premiere of "Barbie" held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
‘Barbie’ Movie Los Angeles Premiere Red Carpet Arrivals
View Gallery113 Images
