Pregnant Shawn Johnson East Flatters Baby Bump in Aqua Blue Dress & Metallic Heels at ESPYs 2023

Shawn Johnson East brought vibrant energy to the 2023 ESPY Awards tonight in Los Angeles, while debuting her baby bump on the red carpet.

The mom of two, who is expecting her third baby, dressed in an aqua-blue bustier gown full of structure and flair. The dress featured an asymmetrical draped bodice, adding a touch of contemporary flair to the ensemble.

Shawn Johnson East poses on the red carpet at the 2023 ESPYs in Los Angeles. Christopher Polk for Variety

To complete the look, Shawn paired the gown with accessories that enhanced its elegance. She opted for delicate silver jewelry that added a subtle sparkle without overpowering the gown’s statement color.

The gold medalist walked the carpet with her husband, Jett James East, who opted for an all-black ensemble and finished it off with classic loafers.

Shawn Johnson East poses with Jett James East on the red carpet at the 2023 ESPYs in Los Angeles. Christopher Polk for Variety

As for Shawn, she slipped on metallic platform sandals. Silver platform sandals are glamorous and versatile. With their metallic sheen and elevated soles, they add height, shine, and a touch of elegance to any outfit. They have become a crowd favorite over the past few years.

Shawn Johnson East poses on the red carpet at the 2023 ESPYs in Los Angeles. Christopher Polk for Variety

Shawn Johnson East is known for her distinctive style that effortlessly combines athleticism with elegance. As an Olympic gymnast, she often incorporates sporty elements into her outfits while still maintaining a fashionable and feminine aesthetic. The star has a knack for choosing vibrant colors and bold patterns that exude confidence and energy. Whether she’s attending red-carpet events or simply running errands, East’s style is always polished and put together, reflecting her dynamic personality and active lifestyle.

The Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Awards (ESPYs) are an annual ceremony that recognizes team and individual athletic accomplishments. This year’s event, which will bestow special awards to the U.S. women’s soccer team, Chicago White Sox pitcher Liam Hendriks and the Buffalo Bills training staff, will air on ABC and EPSN3.