×
Read Next: The ‘Swiftie’ Fashion of Summer 2023
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Shania Twain Sparkles in Rhinestoned Cowboy Boots & Crystal-Embellished Hat for ‘Queen of Me’ Tour

AUSTIN, TEXAS - APRIL 02: Shania Twain attends the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for CMT)
Shania Twain Shoe Style
Shania Twain Shoe Style
Shania Twain Shoe Style
Shania Twain Sparkles in Rhinestoned Cowboy Boots on Queen of Me Tour
View Gallery
View Gallery28 Images
Share

Shania Twain headed to Nashville for her “Queen of Me” tour, sharing a sneak peek of one of her many stage outfits for the June 7 concert at Geodis Park.

The ensemble was spotlit in a video posted to her TikTok account on June 5. Set to Alan Jackson’s “Back,” the video showed the country legend wearing a black satin trench coat dress with strong sharp shoulders, shiny square buttons, red sequin trim and a tailored fit. The garment was worn with black satin gloves and a crystal-embellished black cowboy hat.

@shaniatwain

Let’s go Nashville!! Can’t wait to play the first ever show at Geodis Park this week 🤠🎇💖 #QueenOfMeTour

♬ Back – Alan Jackson

On the footwear front, the “You’re Still The One” songstress sported ankle-length black cowboy boots. The Western-inspired pair was made up of black patent leather uppers and featured pointed toes and rhinestoned adornments that matched the crystalized detailing featured on her headwear.

Wedged heels, around 3 to 4 inches tall, completed Twain’s boots, offering her a substantial boost in height. Cowboy boots are a rustic Americana shoe style marked by a pointed toe and an elevated stacked slanted leather heel.

The rugged footwear is often associated with country singers, however, these days, celebrities from all walks of life don cowboy boots.

Twain is currently on her “Queen of Me” tour based on an album she released in 2023 of the same name. The singer kicked off the tour on April 15 at the Tortuga Music Festival in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. She’ll conclude the North American tour at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada in November.

When it comes to fashion, Twain is always seen in a glamorous ensemble filled with vibrant colors and textured patterns. The singer has inspired many people including country star Kelsea Ballerini who wore the same white sequined Marc Bouwer dress Twain wore to the 1999 Grammy Awards to the ACM Awards back in August.

PHOTOS: See Shania Twain’s best shoe moments.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Related:

Best Combat Boots for Women
Best Platform Boots for Women

Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Shania Twain Sparkles in Rhinestoned Cowboy Boots on Queen of Me Tour
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

WNBA Defends Griner as Phoenix Mercury Harassed at Airport
WNBA Defends Griner as Phoenix Mercury Harassed at Airport
David C. Farrell, Retail Giant, Fierce Competitor, Dies at 89
wwd
David C. Farrell, Retail Giant, Fierce Competitor, Dies at 89
Spotify’s Latest Business Move May Be Hinting at Troubles With Meghan Markle’s Podcast
Spotify’s Latest Business Move May Be Hinting at Troubles With Meghan Markle’s Podcast
Missouri Garment Manufacturer Evolution St. Louis Sued for $850K
.cls-1{fill:#231f20;}.cls-2{fill:#ed1c24;fill-rule:evenodd;}
Missouri Garment Manufacturer Evolution St. Louis Sued for $850K
PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad