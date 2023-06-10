Shania Twain Sparkles in Rhinestoned Cowboy Boots & Crystal-Embellished Hat for ‘Queen of Me’ Tour

Shania Twain headed to Nashville for her “Queen of Me” tour, sharing a sneak peek of one of her many stage outfits for the June 7 concert at Geodis Park.

The ensemble was spotlit in a video posted to her TikTok account on June 5. Set to Alan Jackson’s “Back,” the video showed the country legend wearing a black satin trench coat dress with strong sharp shoulders, shiny square buttons, red sequin trim and a tailored fit. The garment was worn with black satin gloves and a crystal-embellished black cowboy hat.

On the footwear front, the “You’re Still The One” songstress sported ankle-length black cowboy boots. The Western-inspired pair was made up of black patent leather uppers and featured pointed toes and rhinestoned adornments that matched the crystalized detailing featured on her headwear.

Wedged heels, around 3 to 4 inches tall, completed Twain’s boots, offering her a substantial boost in height. Cowboy boots are a rustic Americana shoe style marked by a pointed toe and an elevated stacked slanted leather heel.

The rugged footwear is often associated with country singers, however, these days, celebrities from all walks of life don cowboy boots.

Twain is currently on her “Queen of Me” tour based on an album she released in 2023 of the same name. The singer kicked off the tour on April 15 at the Tortuga Music Festival in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. She’ll conclude the North American tour at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada in November.

When it comes to fashion, Twain is always seen in a glamorous ensemble filled with vibrant colors and textured patterns. The singer has inspired many people including country star Kelsea Ballerini who wore the same white sequined Marc Bouwer dress Twain wore to the 1999 Grammy Awards to the ACM Awards back in August.

PHOTOS: See Shania Twain’s best shoe moments.

