Shania Twain Reveals ‘Drama’ Behind Her Crystal-Embellished Boots & Helpful Trick to Wear Shoes That Are Too Big

Shania Twain took to her TikTok to answer a fan’s burning question. Her follower wanted to know what shoes she was wearing during a recent concert of her “Queen of Me Tour.”

Posted on June 18, the video saw Twain detailing the drama surrounding her in-store purchase of the knee-high stiletto booties, which she held up throughout the short clip.

@shaniatwain I got the last pair of these boots and fun fact they’re actually a size too big for me BUT they were on sale and I absolutely had to have them!! Side note – There’s only one bed these boots have been under 😂 ♬ Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under? – Shania Twain

The “From This Moment” singer revealed that the boots were on sale and sold out in her size which is 6 1/2, thus she settled for a size up. Remedying the size issue, Twain wears the boots with thick socks.

“You know that kinda thing where you love something so much you want them to fit even if you know they won’t?,” said Twain in her TikTok. “I saw the boot and I’m like ‘these are gonna be over the top expensive,’ but they were on sale.”

Twain didn’t reveal the boot’s origins in the video, but her sleuth fans tracked the glimmering pair down to find that they were Paris Texas’ “Holly” boot.

Paris Texas “Holly” stiletto boots. Paris Texas

On Paris Texas’ website, the coveted style goes for $1,795.00 and comes in a wide range of sizes. The “Holly” footwear is also available in other striking colorways like silver and baby blue. The style is comprised of uppers studded with crystals all throughout and 4-inch stiletto heels.

Twain is currently on her “Queen of Me Tour” based on an album she released in 2023 of the same name. The singer kicked off the tour on April 15 at the Tortuga Music Festival in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. She’ll conclude the North American tour at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver in November.

